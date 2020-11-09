Running through Squirrels' uncertainty could be path to partner with Nationals

Prepare for anything, Richmond Flying Squirrels fans, with a best-case scenario of becoming the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate next season.

The Richmond franchise faces an unknown future in terms of affiliation and competition level. Uncertainty mounted with a weekend development in the Double-A Eastern League, to which the Flying Squirrels have belonged since launching in 2010.

The New York Yankees announced Saturday they’re shifting their Double-A franchise to Somerset, N.J., from Trenton, a Yanks’ affiliate for 18 years. The Somerset Patriots were members of the independent Atlantic League, whose teams are unaffiliated with Major League Baseball organizations. Trenton has been offered Somerset’s slot in the Atlantic League.

According to the Yankees, the move was made to provide players with improved stadium conditions, a high priority since MLB assumed much greater control of the minors following the late-September expiration of the working agreement that defined the relationship between Minor League Baseball and MLB.

In that department, Richmond is vulnerable. But with the potential of a new ballpark on the horizon, Richmond seems positioned well to link with the Nationals, according to several sources. The Nats' Triple-A team was in Fresno the last two seasons.