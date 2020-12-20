Russell Wilson and the Seahawks take down Morgan Moses and Washington in a tight game with local flavor

LANDOVER, Md. - Dwayne Haskins appeared to be squandering his final chance with Washington, then he roared back, nearly leading his team to one of the season's most improbable victories.

Instead, he took two sacks in the final minute, and a missed extra point proved costly in a 20-15 Washington loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"We had some plays that we could've made that could have impacted the game," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "Unfortunately, we didn't make those plays."

Washington right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with an injury, and attempted to come back for the decisive final drive, but struggled to hold his assignment, leading to a third-down sack. Rivera wouldn't second-guess the decision to allow Moses back into the game.

The Football Team (6-8) needed a touchdown on that final drive because of a missed extra point earlier in the half by kicker Dustin Hopkins - Washington failed on a two-point conversion to make up for it after its second touchdown.

Meanwhile on the other side, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate) took advantage of those miscues to reach the playoffs for the eighth time in his nine NFL seasons.