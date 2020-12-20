Russell Wilson and the Seahawks take down Morgan Moses and Washington in a tight game with local flavor

LANDOVER, Md. - Dwayne Haskins appeared to be squandering his final chance with Washington, then he roared back, nearly leading his team to one of the season's most improbable victories.
Instead, he took two sacks in the final minute, and a missed extra point proved costly in a 20-15 Washington loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
"We had some plays that we could've made that could have impacted the game," Washington coach Ron Rivera said. "Unfortunately, we didn't make those plays."
Washington right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with an injury, and attempted to come back for the decisive final drive, but struggled to hold his assignment, leading to a third-down sack. Rivera wouldn't second-guess the decision to allow Moses back into the game.
The Football Team (6-8) needed a touchdown on that final drive because of a missed extra point earlier in the half by kicker Dustin Hopkins - Washington failed on a two-point conversion to make up for it after its second touchdown.
Meanwhile on the other side, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate) took advantage of those miscues to reach the playoffs for the eighth time in his nine NFL seasons.
"It's been a challenging season, and to be able to come to this point, where we know we have another chance to keep going, is a huge deal, and it's definitely a blessing for sure," Wilson said. "I'm grateful to be back in the playoffs again; it's something you can't take for granted."
Wilson finished with 52 rushing yards and threw the ball with a quick release that foiled Washington's pass rush.
"We didn't let them have it today," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "They did not have the pass rush today they've been having, and that's a tribute to the game plan and Russell getting it out of his hand."
The game had a distinctly Richmond flavor, with Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown (Hermitage) chatting up Moses (Meadowbrook) after the game. Moses and Wilson were chosen as the coin-toss captains by their teams.
Another Virginian may have been the day's top performer, Lynchburg's Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech). The Washington tight end logged 101 yards receiving on 13 catches - the second-most in a game in franchise history.
That yardage nearly helped the team climb out of a hole dug by a pair of early Haskins interceptions, both in Seattle territory.
There were no fans in the stadium to call for his benching, but it was surely on the minds of Football Team fans as Washington built a 20-3 deficit.
Instead, Haskins rebounded thanks to a resilient offense that switched to short passes that sustained long drives.
"Super excited for the way he bounced back," Thomas said. "He could have shut it down, but he didn't. He kept battling and gave us a chance to win the thing."
The Football Team also got an assist from the defense in its comeback - Montez Sweat tipped a pass in the air that was intercepted by Daron Payne.
Haskins was visibly deflated during his postgame interview, which he chalked up to missed opportunities. He promised to do better "next week," perhaps an indication of things to come in Washington.
Rivera has said Alex Smith (calf) will return as soon as he he is healthy, but Haskins will get the nod next week if Smith can't go. The backup to Haskins is rookie Steven Montez, who has yet to take a snap with the team, so Washington has signed Taylor Heinicke (ODU) as an emergency option.
Next week's game will be a big one - it's the final home regular-season game, Washington is taking on Rivera's old team, the Carolina Panthers, and depending on how other results go, it is still possible Washington can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
"A lot can happen between now and two Sundays from now," Rivera said. "I told the guys: 'Hey, get past what just happened today. There's nothing we can do about it, so we might as well start getting ready for our next opponent.'"
