Russell Wilson, Ciara to host NBC special promoting COVID vaccinations

Richmonder Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, will host a star-studded television special on Sunday aiming to promote COVID vaccinations in the United States.

Wilson, who attended Collegiate, was recently named the NFL's "Man of the Year" for his philanthropic work.

The special will air on NBC on Sunday at 7 p.m., and will include guest appearances from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Other celebrities will include: Matthew McConaughey, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neil, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Jane Seymour.

The aim of the program is to encourage Americans to sign up for one of the available coronavirus vaccines as a way to help end the pandemic.

NBC said the special aims to "dispel concerns, provide information and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine."

Wilson is one of the most famous sporting figures in America, and is a Super Bowl champion. His younger sister Anna, who also attended Collegiate, recently became a champion as well as a member of the Stanford women's basketball team that won the NCAA title.