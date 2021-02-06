Russell Wilson named the NFL's Man of the Year

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was selected as the 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
"Russell Wilson has always prioritized serving his community, but this year, he met the challenge and more when it was needed most," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "He has shown continued excellence on the field for nine seasons, but the work he has done to help youth and fight food insecurity through his Why Not You Foundation bolsters his lasting legacy. Russell is extremely deserving of this award and I know he will use this as an additional springboard to continue to positively impact others."
In acknowledging Wilson, the NFL wrote:
"Wilson started his Why Not You Foundation in 2014, which is a nonprofit dedicated to education, children's health and fighting poverty, empowering today's youth to lead with a "why not you" attitude. He has also participated in numerous community projects over the years with Seattle Children's Hospital, Friends of the Children and created the Why Not You Scholars program.
"During the ongoing global pandemic, Wilson continued to work on his long-standing community projects and newer initiatives but focused his efforts around food insecurity. He and his wife Ciara pledged a personal donation of 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. He also partnered with Wheels Up in March to launch the Meals Up initiative to address the growing levels of food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. The ongoing effort has already raised more than 60 million meals for Feeding America.
"Wilson's Why Not You Foundation partnered with Ride United Last Mile delivery program to bring food and supplies to vulnerable populations in 175 communities in the United States. Due in large part to Wilson's involvement and innovation, the Seattle area will soon become the region that distributes the highest number of food boxes. In October, Wilson and Ciara also launched the first ever Why Not You Academy in Seattle. Scheduled to open in Fall 2021, the entirely new charter school will be a tuition-free public school offering a unique, personalized approach and high-quality education option for the low-income and racially segregated neighborhoods in the Seattle area.
"Simultaneously, as the isolation caused by the pandemic exposed the inequities and injustices people of color experience in our country at levels never seen before, Wilson chose to use his platform to encourage change. He was motivated to bring awareness to racial injustices and secured billboards and digital message boards in communities across the country reading, "Black Lives Matter, Love Russell & Ciara." Wilson also used his platform this season to focus on the importance of voting, especially among young people and communities of color. He and Ciara partnered with the campaign I am a voter . to encourage NFL fans to register to vote. He was personally instrumental in bringing the campaign to NFL players, coaches, and staff across the league and secured 100% participation by the Seahawks organization."
"My goal was football. Not because I actually thought it was a reality, but because I knew my life would be better because of it."
Eight years after a triumphant playoff win in Washington, Russell Wilson still has lots to accomplish in the NFL
"I think those moments help dictate and help show what kind of player you're going to be throughout your career, as well."