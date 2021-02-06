Russell Wilson named the NFL's Man of the Year

"During the ongoing global pandemic, Wilson continued to work on his long-standing community projects and newer initiatives but focused his efforts around food insecurity. He and his wife Ciara pledged a personal donation of 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. He also partnered with Wheels Up in March to launch the Meals Up initiative to address the growing levels of food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. The ongoing effort has already raised more than 60 million meals for Feeding America.

"Wilson's Why Not You Foundation partnered with Ride United Last Mile delivery program to bring food and supplies to vulnerable populations in 175 communities in the United States. Due in large part to Wilson's involvement and innovation, the Seattle area will soon become the region that distributes the highest number of food boxes. In October, Wilson and Ciara also launched the first ever Why Not You Academy in Seattle. Scheduled to open in Fall 2021, the entirely new charter school will be a tuition-free public school offering a unique, personalized approach and high-quality education option for the low-income and racially segregated neighborhoods in the Seattle area.