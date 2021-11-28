Russell Wilson will celebrate his 33rd birthday at FedEx Field. Will it be his last trip as a Seahawk?

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was reminded this week that he’s received comparisons to Russell Wilson over the years.
“I’ll take that all day,” Heinicke said. “He kind of paved the way for short, mobile quarterbacks.”
Heinicke (6-foot-1) and Wilson (5-11) will face off Monday night in Washington. For Wilson, a Collegiate grad, it will be a special occasion — he turns 33 on Monday.
Wilson has quarterbacked the Seahawks his entire career since being drafted by them in 2012.
Last offseason, though, there were reports that Wilson was unhappy with the organization and asked for a trade.
None materialized, but this offseason figures to be far more interesting.
After this season, Wilson has two years left on his contract, for $19 million and $22 million in base salary (he’s already received $13 million per year for each of those years as a signing bonus).
With the Seahawks struggling to a 3-7 record this year, they’ll need to make a decision about whether they want to commit to Wilson for another contract cycle or concede that their window has closed and start rebuilding.
Wilson has say in the matter too — his contract allows him to veto the trade if Seattle tries to send him somewhere he doesn’t like.
On Fox last month, reporter Jay Glazer said he believes Wilson will “one million percent” ask for a trade again this offseason.
Unlike the NBA, though, where players dictate the action, in the NFL the teams hold the cards. That’s evidenced by Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay even after vocalizing his disappointment with the organization.
And the Seahawks would likely be crazy to move on from Wilson. At 33, it’s reasonable to think he has another five solid NFL seasons in him, which is more than enough time to continue building winning teams.
If Seattle does let him go, it seems all but certain that Washington will be one of the interested suitors.
The Football Team hasn’t had stability at the position under coach Ron Rivera, and if the defense continues to make strides, it’s the missing piece for the team to become a regular contender.
That’s in the future, though. Wilson has plenty to worry about in the present. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown in his past two games, the first he’s played since a finger injury kept him out for about a month.
His passer rating has slumped from 125.3 before the injury to 55.6 in the games after it.
Which Wilson Washington sees on Monday will be a major factor in the game.
Injury updates: Washington is likely to have two of its top offensive weapons for the first time in weeks on Monday night.
Receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), who has only played once this season, is trending towards playing this week, though an official decision will be made Monday night before the game.
Tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) practiced on Saturday and also will be a game-time decision, though coach Ron Rivera said the team is optimistic.
Rivera said both players will be limited in how many snaps they will take in an attempt to prevent them from re-injuring themselves.
