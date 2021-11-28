Russell Wilson will celebrate his 33rd birthday at FedEx Field. Will it be his last trip as a Seahawk?

On Fox last month, reporter Jay Glazer said he believes Wilson will “one million percent” ask for a trade again this offseason.

Unlike the NBA, though, where players dictate the action, in the NFL the teams hold the cards. That’s evidenced by Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay even after vocalizing his disappointment with the organization.

And the Seahawks would likely be crazy to move on from Wilson. At 33, it’s reasonable to think he has another five solid NFL seasons in him, which is more than enough time to continue building winning teams.

If Seattle does let him go, it seems all but certain that Washington will be one of the interested suitors.

The Football Team hasn’t had stability at the position under coach Ron Rivera, and if the defense continues to make strides, it’s the missing piece for the team to become a regular contender.

That’s in the future, though. Wilson has plenty to worry about in the present. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown in his past two games, the first he’s played since a finger injury kept him out for about a month.

His passer rating has slumped from 125.3 before the injury to 55.6 in the games after it.