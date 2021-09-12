Ryan Fitzpatrick injured, Taylor Heinicke enters in Washington Football Team opener

LANDOVER, Md. - Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was hit on his blind side, and walked off the field woozy in the second quarter of Washington's season opener on Sunday.

Backup Taylor Heinicke entered the game.

The team said Fitzpatrick suffered a right hip injury, and ruled him out of the remainder of Sunday's game.

Washington's offensive line had struggled during the entire game to block for Heinicke, though the struggles had mostly been with rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi.

On the play where Fitzpatrick was hurt, Chargers rusher Uchenna Nwosu came running in against left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

At the time of the play, Washington was losing 10-6 to Los Angeles.

Quarterback injuries are nothing new in Washington, where Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith have both suffered career-altering injuries during home games in the past decade.

Heinicke, from Old Dominion, entered in an emergency role late in the 2020 season and helped the team hang tight with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a playoff game. He was then signed to a contract with the team.

