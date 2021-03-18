Ryan Fitzpatrick offers zingers, promises he won't be afraid to throw the ball down the field in Washington introduction

And on a Washington team that will showcase blazing speed at the skill positions, he promised not to be a hindrance to offensive fireworks.

"I'm going to give my guys chances," he said. "I am not a guy that is going to sit there and be afraid to throw the ball down the field. I'm going to try to make the right plays, but if I've got a chance and I believe in my guy one-on-one I'm going to give him a chance.

"And I think guys like playing with me because of that."

He left Miami with rave reviews from players for that reason, and said he sees some similarities in the franchises - that last year under Ron Rivera, Washington was attempting to build a culture where success was expected, instead of a surprise.

As for any hard feelings from the teams that let him go, Fitzpatrick said he learned long ago not to dwell on that.

""It's me. That's part of my story," he said. "Part of my story is skipping around to different teams and just trying to instill belief and just show that passion to these guys.

"And in Miami, it was getting some guys that maybe didn't believe in themselves before to believe in themselves, to believe that they're good players.