Ryan Kerrigan aims for revenge against Washington on Tuesday, but will he know any of the players on the other side?

Gilbert said with all the unknowns, the key will be staying patient and understanding.

"Not everything is going to be perfect and 100% smooth," he said. "Maybe some of the things that are second nature to Taylor and Kyle are things that (offensive coordinator Scott Turner) and I are going to have to communicate about on the sideline during the course of the game."

He won't have to go far to find a scouting report on Kerrigan.

The linebacker tore through opposing quarterbacks for years in burgundy and gold, and now looks to return the favor in a key game for both teams.

Washington and Philadelphia are both 6-7, with an inside track for the seventh NFC playoff spot going to the winner.

Kerrigan said that's where his focus will be as soon as the ball is kicked.

"It'll be cool to see some old friends and whatnot, but this is ultimately about the Eagles and Washington, and its a significant game," he said.

The Tuesday night game will be the first time Washington has played a game on a Tuesday - the only day of the week the team has never played on.