Ryan Kerrigan aims for revenge against Washington on Tuesday, but will he know any of the players on the other side?

If the Philadelphia Eagles are able to get past Washington's offensive line and sack the quarterback on Tuesday night, the most familiar face in that sequence for Washington fans might be wearing green.
Ryan Kerrigan, the Football Team's all-time sack leader, joined the Eagles this offseason after Washington coach Ron Rivera and staff told him they were moving in a different direction.
Now, he'll get his first chance for revenge, but he might not be chasing any of the players he worked alongside for years.
Washington was unable to get either of its quarterbacks cleared out of the COVID protocol on Monday, and will test again Tuesday morning, replacing the desperation pass with a desperation swab in an attempt to level the playing field against the Eagles, who will have starter Jalen Hurts under center.
If Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen aren't cleared to play, it'll be Garrett Gilbert time in Washington.
Gilbert, who once backed up Colt McCoy at Texas, and whose dad played with Rivera at Cal, was on the Patriots' practice squad when he got the call Thursday night.
"I was actually giving my daughter a bath, and my phone was in the other room," he said. "Next thing I know my wife comes in and brings me my phone. I had about 25 missed calls and text messages."
Those were from his new team, which signed him in case an emergency starter was needed. Now, he's one failed COVID test away from starting one of the biggest games of the season.
Gilbert has been in the league since 2014, but has just one career start to his name, last year for the Cowboys.
In that situation he had a few weeks to prepare with his new team. This time, it is just a few days.
"For everyone, it's, you know, extraordinary circumstances," he said. "And so we're all just gonna approach it together, and it may be different for each and every person, but for me, it's just going to be about trying to get to know as many of the guys as I can, as fast as I can."
Who those guys are is an ever-changing situation.
Washington was able to bring three players back into the fold on Monday - offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. But they also lost a player - All-Pro offensive lineman Brandon Scherff tested positive and will miss the game.
The Eagles also lost a key offensive lineman, Landon Dickerson, who tested positive, as well as backup Andre Dillard.
Washington will also be without seven assistant coaches, including defensive line coach Sam Mills, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, running backs coach Randy Jordan and defensive backs coach Chris Harris.
Gilbert said with all the unknowns, the key will be staying patient and understanding.
"Not everything is going to be perfect and 100% smooth," he said. "Maybe some of the things that are second nature to Taylor and Kyle are things that (offensive coordinator Scott Turner) and I are going to have to communicate about on the sideline during the course of the game."
He won't have to go far to find a scouting report on Kerrigan.
The linebacker tore through opposing quarterbacks for years in burgundy and gold, and now looks to return the favor in a key game for both teams.
Washington and Philadelphia are both 6-7, with an inside track for the seventh NFC playoff spot going to the winner.
Kerrigan said that's where his focus will be as soon as the ball is kicked.
"It'll be cool to see some old friends and whatnot, but this is ultimately about the Eagles and Washington, and its a significant game," he said.
The Tuesday night game will be the first time Washington has played a game on a Tuesday - the only day of the week the team has never played on.
It could be a first in a lot of ways, as the roster remains in flux, and will up until the league's 4 p.m. deadline to set it.
"I think it's next, next, next man up," Gilbert said. "I don't know how many nexts there are."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD