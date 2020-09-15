Ryan Kerrigan has found his old form; could he be Washington's first All-Pro in decades?

Of the five, only one has yet to be named a first-team All-Pro: Kerrigan.

If that bothers him, he won't let on. He hasn't been the face of any national ad campaigns, and admits that he's "not a real vocal guy" on the field or in the locker room. (During a training camp, the team sent him out, in glasses, to interview fans about how much they loved Ryan Kerrigan. Most didn't recognize him.)

Yet as sure as the Patriots winning the NFC East, or Jeff Fisher going 7-9, Kerrigan was there every Sunday, logging double-digit sacks most seasons.

Last year, injuries finally forced him out of the lineup after 139 consecutive games played.

"I really took pride in being available for every game," he said during camp. "It bums me out that it’s over, but it’s something I had to put behind me because it’s done. I’ve got to focus on these next games and make sure I’m available moving forward.”

Sunday marked a return to Kerrigan's old form. The sacks were dominant, but the other plays were equally impressive - at one point he recognized a screen pass coming and disrupted the passing lane, forcing Carson Wentz to hold the ball and get sacked.