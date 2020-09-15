Ryan Kerrigan has found his old form; could he be Washington's first All-Pro in decades?

ASHBURN - The last time Washington had a player on the AP's All-Pro first team was punter Matt Turk, in 1996.
That drought spans the entire 21 years Dan Snyder has owned the team, and is the longest in the NFL by far - every other team has had an All-Pro player in the last decade.
When Chase Young was selected No. 2 overall this year, there was speculation that he'd be the one to finally break the streak.
After one game, though, it appears another defensive lineman wants to make sure he's not forgotten.
Ryan Kerrigan logged two sacks Sunday against Philadelphia, giving him 92 for his career, the most in franchise history.
"This organization has been around for a long time and had a lot of really good players come through," he said. "To have my name up there with them now, it is awesome. I don't think I could ever dream of anything like this - it's really special to me."
Through that distinguished career, though, Kerrigan has never received his due nationally.
He was part of the 2011 draft, which may have been the best in at least a generation for pass rushers.
Five players were selected in the first round that already have 80 NFL sacks: Von Miller, J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Kerrigan and Cameron Jordan.
Of the five, only one has yet to be named a first-team All-Pro: Kerrigan.
If that bothers him, he won't let on. He hasn't been the face of any national ad campaigns, and admits that he's "not a real vocal guy" on the field or in the locker room. (During a training camp, the team sent him out, in glasses, to interview fans about how much they loved Ryan Kerrigan. Most didn't recognize him.)
Yet as sure as the Patriots winning the NFC East, or Jeff Fisher going 7-9, Kerrigan was there every Sunday, logging double-digit sacks most seasons.
Last year, injuries finally forced him out of the lineup after 139 consecutive games played.
"I really took pride in being available for every game," he said during camp. "It bums me out that it’s over, but it’s something I had to put behind me because it’s done. I’ve got to focus on these next games and make sure I’m available moving forward.”
Sunday marked a return to Kerrigan's old form. The sacks were dominant, but the other plays were equally impressive - at one point he recognized a screen pass coming and disrupted the passing lane, forcing Carson Wentz to hold the ball and get sacked.
If he can continue his success, even if the Washington Football Team isn't playoff bound, it could be an opportunity for the league to recognize what it's been ignoring for all these years - that Kerrigan is in a class with his fellow draftmates.
Even if they don't, having him in the building is already creating a strong foundation for Young, who has similar career aspirations.
Young has been at Kerrigan's side since arriving in Washington, picking his brain - just as Kerrigan is starting to feel comfortable sharing his secrets.
"As I’ve gotten more experience in the league and as I’ve accomplished more I feel more comfortable sharing with guys, OK, this is how I was able to play all those games in a row and this is how I’m able to feel good Week 1 and Week 17," he said. "(Chase) is a guy who wants that information. He wants to know how he can be great, so I want to impart as much as I can to him and help him accomplish all he can accomplish because, you guys know - this is no secret, the sky’s the limit for that guy."
