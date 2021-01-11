Ryan Kerrigan reflective, grateful as his time in Washington potentially comes to an end

"I definitely want to be a starter," Kerrigan said. "I mean, I think any player would say that. I don't think anybody just wants to settle for being a role player or a reserve player. So I definitely want to be a starter again."

Kerrigan's fellow defensive linemen lauded his leadership and how open he was in sharing his tips and tricks with the younger players who took his job.

"RK didn’t have to open his arms to me and help me throughout the whole season. You hear them stories where that doesn’t happen all the time," Young said. "RK knows it’s all love. We’re going to have this relationship forever. That’s big bro. I’ve got nothing but love for RK. He knows that."

"He's is a guy that you can just sit back and watch and emulate," defensive tackle Daron Payne said. "Everything he does is the right way to do things, and you can learn so much from him if you just sit back and watch him. I appreciate him. I love him to death and I'm just happy that I got a chance to play with him."

If this is indeed the end, Kerrigan will leave Washington as the franchise's all-time sacks leader (95.5), having passed Dexter Manley (91) this season.