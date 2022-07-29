Ryan Kerrigan, the last of the Redskins legends, retires as he played - letting others handle the hype

ASHBURN - What do Tony Romo, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton have in common?

They were all sacked by Ryan Kerrigan.

Kerrigan, probably the Washington franchise's all-time sacks leader (more on that in a moment), announced his retirement in the most fitting of ways on Friday afternoon - he arrived in Ashburn to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.

The common refrain in the news business is that Friday afternoon is a time for "dumping" bad or negative stories during a time when few are paying attention, but Kerrigan's career counts as the opposite of that. For a franchise that was forever generating a negative headline or off-the-field gaffe, he offered steady production, little flash and never seemed to run out of time for fans.

"I thankfully never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player," said Kerrigan, who will have a formal retirement ceremony on Saturday morning. "To say I'm thankful would be quite the understatement."

Given the recent turnover in the franchise, Kerrigan leaves the game as the last of the Redskins-era legends. He's outlasted by offensive lineman Trent Williams, but Williams had a public falling out with the franchise over an alleged misdiagnosis of a brain tumor.

For Kerrigan, no matter how bleak things looked, he never offered a hint that he was anything less than fully happy with his lot in life.

"We are honored that Ryan reached out and wanted to sign a one-day contract with the organization," owners Dan and Tanya Snyder wrote in a statement. "Our all-time official sack leader belongs in the burgundy and gold and we're proud to welcome him home. We'd like to congratulate Ryan on a tremendous career."

Kerrigan recorded 95.5 sacks while with the team. He is acknowledged as the franchise's all-time leader, though sack statistics were not officially kept by the NFL until 1982. Dexter Manley retired with 91 sacks, but film review by NFL historians has retroactively credited him with 97.

Kerrigan is the franchise's undisputed leader in tackles (454) and forced fumbles (26), and his most impressive statistic may have been his 139 consecutive games played.

That legacy is the one current players like Chase Young and Terry McLaurin have cited when speaking of how grateful they were to play with him.

"I mean, I think I got to learn from one of the best," McLaurin said in 2021. "When I first got here, I thought I really did a good job of taking care of my body and doing the necessary things to be prepared for every practice and games, (but) in the NFL, you play more plays. The season's longer.

"I got to really learn from Ryan, and to see the diligency that he took in taking care of his body and adding some things that I think could help me going forward in my career."

Kerrigan, a first-round draft pick, made four Pro Bowls and one hilarious viral video during training camp in Richmond where he went around Carytown in disguise asking fans about Ryan Kerrigan.

As it is for many NFL players, the ending wasn't as smooth as desired. Kerrigan wanted to stay with the team in 2021 but wasn't invited back by new coach Ron Rivera.

He played a season with the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to one of the low moments of the franchise's new leadership - they did not recognize him or offer a video tribute when he returned for his first game back at FedEx Field. This came in the same season of the botched Sean Taylor number retirement.

Kerrigan moved through it all with a smile, and the former first-round pick now leaves as one of the team's legends.

“While I’m thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away,” Kerrigan said in his statement. “We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”