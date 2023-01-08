Sam Howell shines, Dak Prescott dismal as Commanders stun rival Cowboys in finale

LANDOVER, Md. — It became immensely clear, as third-stringer Benning Potoa'e was destroying Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, that the Cowboys have a problem.

For the second week in a row, Dallas played a team with nothing on the line, resting most of its starters. And for the second week in a row, Prescott was abysmal as the Cowboys offense failed to generate any momentum at all in a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders.

After dominating for large stretches of the season, the Cowboys are now in free-fall entering the most important part of the season, as they travel to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next weekend.

Meanwhile things are looking slightly sunnier in Washington, as rookie quarterback Sam Howell made a splash and brought a spark in his NFL debut.

Howell became the first Washington quarterback since Robert Griffin III in 2012 to run and pass for a touchdown in his debut.

His mobility kept plays alive in a way the Commanders haven't seen this year, but his best play of the game was a throw that traveled 60 yards in the air to Terry McLaurin, part of a monster third quarter that put the game away.

Howell's first NFL throw was also to McLaurin, a 16-yard touchdown after the Commanders started their first possession in the red zone thanks to a bobbled snap on a Cowboys punt.

The Cowboys' blunders continued from there, with Prescott nearly throwing a pick-six interception to Kendall Fuller.

Instead of shaking it off, Prescott came right back to Fuller on the next play with an even worse throw, and Fuller didn't refuse the gift twice, taking the ball in for the game's second touchdown.

Fuller, a Hokie, became the first Washington player to return two interceptions for a touchdown in a season since DeAngelo Hall (also a Hokie) did the same in 2013.

Another Hokie, Commanders kicker Joey Slye, missed his first two kicks, as well as an extra point, but bounced back to convert his final two attempts.

The offense largely didn't try to accomplish much, with the third-string roster in, but that didn't matter as the Cowboys somehow did even worse than the apathetic Commanders.

Howell's poise and arm marked a great debut, but also cast doubt on the Commanders staff's ability to properly evaluate quarterbacks.

The week started with coach Ron Rivera wanting to play Taylor Heinicke, amid concerns Howell wasn't ready for the big stage.

Instead, Howell proved himself more than capable, and endeared himself to Commanders fans on a day where legendary quarterback Sonny Jurgensen's number was retired.

Those fans mostly opted to watch on television, as the stadium was swarming with blue-clad Cowboys fans hoping to celebrate another strong season in Dallas.

Instead, those fans saw the wheels come off at an inopportune time.

Prescott passer rating at one point in the second quarter was 7, and even the simplest tasks eluded the Cowboys.

In the fourth quarter, down by 17 points, the Cowboys elected to go for it on fourth-and-short at midfield. Instead of getting the inches that were needed, Washington's third-string defense blew up the play, leaving Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy looking shocked on the sideline.

The Commanders salvaged a little momentum at the end of an 8-8-1 season, and while they're almost certain to remain in the quarterback market, Howell's emergence provides a bright spot entering next year's training camp.

The game also may have marked the final one for team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, who are rumored to be selling the franchise this offseason.

One source said that Tanya attended last week's game, while Dan did not. A team spokesman would not comment on their plans for Sunday other than to note that "ownership" would be in attendance.

If it's the end, the win against the Cowboys is sweet, but the month leading into the game is bitter – lifeless losses to the Browns and Giants rendered Sunday's game moot, instead of giving Washington the opportunity to win its way into the playoffs.