Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson make Washington roster; Jimmy Moreland and Antonio Gandy-Golden released on cut day

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team is ushering in change on the field, too.

As the team cuts its roster to 53 players today, Washington coach Ron Rivera has released a number of players who have been with the team since former coach Jay Gruden was in charge.

Among those players was cornerback Jimmy Moreland of JMU, who became a fan favorite in 2019 with his big plays at training camp and in the preseason.

Rivera also showed a willingness to move on from his own draft picks, releasing Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick last year. Both cuts were confirmed by league sources - the team won't release its official list until 4 p.m.

Rivera was asked about the possibility of releasing a player just one year after drafting him earlier in camp, and he said it's something he's willing to do if it's clear the player isn't a fit in Washington.

"Sometimes there's a certain point every now and then we just have to admit a mistake and move on," Rivera said.

Gandy-Golden and Moreland can be claimed by other teams in the next 24 hours. If they aren't, then they are eligible to be picked to Washington's 16-man practice squad, which will be assembled on Wednesday.