Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson make Washington roster; Jimmy Moreland and Antonio Gandy-Golden released on cut day

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team is ushering in change on the field, too.
As the team cuts its roster to 53 players today, Washington coach Ron Rivera has released a number of players who have been with the team since former coach Jay Gruden was in charge.
Among those players was cornerback Jimmy Moreland of JMU, who became a fan favorite in 2019 with his big plays at training camp and in the preseason.
Rivera also showed a willingness to move on from his own draft picks, releasing Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick last year. Both cuts were confirmed by league sources - the team won't release its official list until 4 p.m.
Rivera was asked about the possibility of releasing a player just one year after drafting him earlier in camp, and he said it's something he's willing to do if it's clear the player isn't a fit in Washington.
"Sometimes there's a certain point every now and then we just have to admit a mistake and move on," Rivera said.
Gandy-Golden and Moreland can be claimed by other teams in the next 24 hours. If they aren't, then they are eligible to be picked to Washington's 16-man practice squad, which will be assembled on Wednesday.
Two fan favorite rookies appear to have found their way to the 53-man roster, based on the reported cuts.
Running back Jaret Patterson, who went undrafted out of Buffalo, turned heads with his speed and elusiveness this preseason, and tight end Sammis Reyes of Chile, who had never played football before this spring but is built like an All-Pro player, will continue his remarkable story.
Making the initial roster is no guarantee a player will be around in the future, as Washington might claim players cut by other teams, necessitating further cuts on its own roster.
Rivera has spoken highly of Reyes and Patterson, though, and it appears both will get the opportunity to spend a season in the NFL.
The Washington Post reported that Washington cut safety Jeremy Reaves, running back Peyton Barber and defensive end William Bradley-King.
Reaves and Bradley-King would seem to be strong practice squad candidates.
Washington also released quarterback Steven Montez, which was expected. The question is whether Rivera will bring Montez to the practice squad or look to the waiver wire for his fourth-string quarterback.
Rivera will address the media later this afternoon, after the initial roster is finalized.
