Sammis Reyes making strides as he attempts to become the first player from Chile in the NFL

When Sammis Reyes was playing college basketball, he averaged a foul every four minutes.
Coaches didn't appreciate it then. Now, he's being lauded for the same mentality.
"I used to foul out a lot," Reyes said. "Now that I'm out on the football field, it's like the opposite. You've got to bring it every single play ... because the guy on the other team wants to crush you. It's either you or him. In my mind, it's going to be me every time."
Reyes is one of the most fascinating stories of the offseason, having immigrated from Chile to play basketball, then making the decision after college to try his hand at football, a sport he's never played before.
The tight end has already been profiled by Sports Illustrated, and Chileans are following his every move from afar, rooting for him to become the first player from the country in the NFL.
While it's no given that he'll make the final roster, coach Ron Rivera has lauded the constant improvement Reyes is making.
"He's a little bit of a bull in a china shop right now because he hasn't quite learned to focus his energy, but when he does, he's very powerful," Rivera said. "He might be our most physical tight end. I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but some of the things that I saw really kind of pointed to that."
Reyes will get his second taste of game action on Saturday night when Washington hosts Baltimore in a preseason game. He missed last week's game while in the concussion protocol, but has since returned to practice.
During the preseason opener in New England, he picked up two catches, though neither was a clean grab. He chalked that up to the jitters of playing for the first time.
"I think I gained a lot of confidence, knowing that I can be out there and I can hold my own and I can do some damage," he said.
As with all international players, Reyes wears the Chilean flag on the back of his helmet (Washington defensive end David Bada is the other foreign player - he's from Germany).
After the Patriots game, a Chilean fan tossed Reyes a flag to sign. He choked up when he talked about what the journey means to him and his country.
"I get emotional because there's never been a guy from Chile in the NFL," he said. "Where we come from, we don't get that many opportunities. I know we have a lot of guys that look up to me, a lot of kids that look up to me, and they send me messages every single day. Being able to represent my country at this stage, it means the world to me."
Reyes has also quickly become a hit among his teammates.
"He's determined, man, his work ethic is amazing," tight end Temarrick Hemingway said. "He has a bright future, and he wants to get it. You can see, he goes 110% every play."
The next big moment for him will be when the coaching staff decides what it wants to do with him this season.
Washington liked Reyes so much it offered him a three-year contract, and the team likely would prefer not to send him to the practice squad, which would nullify the contract.
That means Reyes could make the team's final 53-man roster, though at least at the beginning he's almost certain to be inactive on game days.
If Reyes' leg continues bothering him, he could move to injured reserve later in the year to free up the roster spot once injuries start to strike.
And while Reyes didn't start speaking English until high school, he's already cracking up teammates and reporters at training camp.
Last week, he was asked what he says to himself at the line of scrimmage before blocking.
"I wish I could say out loud what I say to myself," he said. "But I think that would be inappropriate. Maybe I'll get fined, so I don't want to do that.
"But I want to go as hard as I can and bring my entire power, my entire physicality and my 265 pounds and apply my technique."
