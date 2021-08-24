Sammis Reyes making strides as he attempts to become the first player from Chile in the NFL

Reyes will get his second taste of game action on Saturday night when Washington hosts Baltimore in a preseason game. He missed last week's game while in the concussion protocol, but has since returned to practice.

During the preseason opener in New England, he picked up two catches, though neither was a clean grab. He chalked that up to the jitters of playing for the first time.

"I think I gained a lot of confidence, knowing that I can be out there and I can hold my own and I can do some damage," he said.

As with all international players, Reyes wears the Chilean flag on the back of his helmet (Washington defensive end David Bada is the other foreign player - he's from Germany).

After the Patriots game, a Chilean fan tossed Reyes a flag to sign. He choked up when he talked about what the journey means to him and his country.

"I get emotional because there's never been a guy from Chile in the NFL," he said. "Where we come from, we don't get that many opportunities. I know we have a lot of guys that look up to me, a lot of kids that look up to me, and they send me messages every single day. Being able to represent my country at this stage, it means the world to me."

Reyes has also quickly become a hit among his teammates.