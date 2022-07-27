Sammis Reyes wants to make the move from feel-good story to reliable NFL player

ASHBURN - There aren't a lot of practice squad players with a big fan club and a Pepsi commercial. There aren't a lot of practice squad players like Sammis Reyes, period.

Reyes quickly became a fan favorite last year with his story of emigrating from Chile alone as a kid, and attempting to turn his college basketball skills into an NFL roster spot.

Now, in Year 2, Reyes believes he's ready to make the next step and be a contributor for the Washington Commanders.

"I don't think there's a play where I'm thinking," he said after Wednesday's practice. "I think it's just part of me.

"I've spent so many hours watching tape, so many hours studying - I'm just comfortable. I feel so comfortable this year. I'm excited. I can't wait until the season starts and we get going."

Reyes is competing in a crowded tight ends room. Logan Thomas and John Bates enter with spots secured, but there are potentially two more spots to be given between Reyes, converted receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, rookies Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges, and any other players who work their way into the fray.

Knowing the stakes, Reyes threw himself into training this offseason. He bought a JUGS machine to catch passes from, which he keeps in his car trunk.

"My girlfriend Nicole, I think she's the No. 1 JUGS thrower in the country," he said with a laugh. "She was out there in the heat with me every day, bugs and flies going into her face. That's why I love her, because she took the time to do that for me."

Reyes has always been a hard worker, and said he's determined to give everything he has in his quest for an NFL roster spot. He said he thinks that's why fans have taken such a liking to him.

"I think a lot of immigrants, especially, and a lot of people that have worked really, really hard in their lives, you know, they feel me, they understand me," he said. "They know what I've been through. They know the obstacles that people from different countries have to go through to get here.

"So just putting on for them and you know, shining on this stage would mean the world to me. So that's why, you know, I work hard for myself, but also for everybody that's watching that has come from a different country, and even people here that are working hard. I think you know, everyone loves a hard worker."

Reyes' transformation to an NFL player also shined through in the interview - he was adept at deflecting questions about a knee procedure that kept him out of offseason work.

At the time, coach Ron Rivera said it was the result of "an old screw" in his leg from a past procedure.

"I think the trainers have great answers for those questions," Reyes said with a smile.

He didn't shy away from the opportunity to endorse Pepsi in his native Chile, something he said was a great opportunity that didn't detract from his football preparation.

"I've developed so much in the offseason since last year," he said. "I feel great. I feel in tremendous shape. I've worked very, very hard this offseason. So now it's just a matter of going out there and executing."

At practice Wednesday, Reyes was on the field for some snaps with the first-team offense, and caught a pass from Carson Wentz.

As the preseason nears, he's hoping for more of those opportunities, and the chance to stay in Washington into the fall.