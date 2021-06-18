Sands' big night sends Squirrels to fourth straight loss

SOMERSET, N.J. — Catcher Donny Sands continued to terrorize the Richmond Flying Squirrels, homering again and driving in four runs in the Somerset Patriots’ 9-3 victory in a Double-A Northeast game on Thursday night.

In the first three games of this six-game series, Sands is 5 for 12 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Sands had three home runs and eight RBIs in 108 at-bats entering the series.

Sands hit a three-run home run in the first inning off Richmond reliever Ronnie Williams (3-3). Williams entered after starter Sean Hjelle left after only recording one out, due to back spasms.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit a pair of solo home runs for the Northeast Division-leading Patriots (25-13). Diego Castillo was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.