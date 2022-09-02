 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside

Schmitt drives in three to lead Flying Squirrels past Harrisburg

  • 0
LOGO

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo.

 Richmond Flying Squirrels/

Casey Schmitt had his second consecutive big game, driving in three runs on three hits to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels past the Harrisburg Senators 4-2 in an Eastern League game at The Diamond on Friday night.

Schmitt doubled in two runs to put Richmond (19-35) on top in the bottom of the first inning. Brandon Martorano singled in a another run to make it 3-0 early. Schmitt added a sixth-inning RBI-double. Will Wilson had a pair of hits and scored two runs.

On Thursday night, Schmitt homered twice and drove in four runs in Richmond’s 8-4 win.

Landen Roupp earned the win after six strong innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out 10.

Wilson Garcia hit a two-run homer run for Harrisburg (18-36), his 20th home run of the season.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News