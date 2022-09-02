Schmitt drives in three to lead Flying Squirrels past Harrisburg

Casey Schmitt had his second consecutive big game, driving in three runs on three hits to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels past the Harrisburg Senators 4-2 in an Eastern League game at The Diamond on Friday night.

Schmitt doubled in two runs to put Richmond (19-35) on top in the bottom of the first inning. Brandon Martorano singled in a another run to make it 3-0 early. Schmitt added a sixth-inning RBI-double. Will Wilson had a pair of hits and scored two runs.

On Thursday night, Schmitt homered twice and drove in four runs in Richmond’s 8-4 win.

Landen Roupp earned the win after six strong innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out 10.

Wilson Garcia hit a two-run homer run for Harrisburg (18-36), his 20th home run of the season.