Scott Turner is entering his second year in Washington with 'a little bit of swagger in his walk'

“The goal is to have your five eligible skill players ... be playmakers, so the defense can’t focus on one or the other,” Turner said. “To me that’s what true balance is. To be balanced on offense where all five of those guys on the field, and it might not be the same five, obviously we’ve got different personnel groups, but that you’re so talented offensively that it’s your second back or second tight end or third wide receiver is on the field, they are a threat and the defense has to account for them opening things up for everybody else.”

Washington’s depth isn’t to that point yet, but if everybody stays healthy, he’ll open the season with three receivers who fit the bill — Samuel and Terry McLaurin, as well as Adam Humphries and Dyami Brown.

Taking the reins last season, Turner become more comfortable in the role as the season went on and said that while the team became adept at using the whole field horizontally, there weren’t enough big plays for his liking.

“What we did last year was play well sideline to sideline as far as horizontally stretching the field, getting completions that way, moving guys to open up holes for the run game,” he said. “Now if you can stretch the field vertically, it opens up the intermediate passing game, the short passing game.