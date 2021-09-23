Sean McDermott, Ron Rivera and Leslie Frazier shared cramped quarters underneath Philly's stadium in 1999. Sunday, they'll reunite.

It was Frazier who first hired Rivera as a coach. They had played together with the Bears, and when Frazier went into coaching, he tried to pull Rivera along.

Rivera resisted, and spent a few years in the media. He ultimately caved.

"A big part of it too, was the urging of my wife," Rivera said. "She really told me, 'You don't have a lot of direction right now and you need to get back into football, because I know you miss it.' And that's really what happened. Leslie was pushing for me to do it and as Leslie started to progress, I realized, you know what, I can do the same thing.”

Now Rivera will match wits with his former teammate. Buffalo is coming off an AFC title game appearance, but has been uneven in its first two weeks, a loss to the Steelers and a blowout win against Miami.

Washington's defense is where all eyes will be, though. The group is aiming to patch up the woes that mobile quarterbacks have inflicted on them, none more so than Daniel Jones and the Giants last week.

"It's all fixable," Rivera said. "It really, truly is. If it wasn't fixable, if we weren't good enough, I wouldn't be as frustrated as I get at times, because this is a good football team. It really is."