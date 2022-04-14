 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sean Roby's power surge continues as Flying Squirrels rally to beat Altoona 5-4

Richmond Flying Squirrel Sean Roby received congratulations after one of his two homers Wednesday, and he hit another Thursday. All came against Altoona at The Diamond.

 EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

A 3-0 deficit after a half-inning didn’t stop the Flying Squirrels from capturing a 5-4 victory at The Diamond behind the late-game power of first baseman Sean Roby Thursday night in a contest that was interrupted by rain.

Roby’s two-run home run in the seventh inning gave Richmond the 5-4 lead, its first of the game. Roby hit two homers in Wednesday’s 10-6 win over Altoona, and has four this season. He hit 19 last year at High-A Eugene.

Flying Squirrels catcher Brandon Martorano also homered for the second consecutive night. Richmond has seven homers in its last two games.

There was a 51-minute rain delay that began just before the eighth inning did.

Altoona and Richmond continue their six-game series with a 6:35 p.m. game Friday at The Diamond, where they’ll meet at 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

