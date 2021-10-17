Sean Taylor's number is retired in Washington with a unique mix of ceremony and circumstance

LANDOVER, Md. - For four years, Sean Taylor symbolized everything Washington and its fans believed themselves to be at the turn of the century.
A snarling, swaggering presence, Taylor demanded respect from opposing players, while playing a bruising style of football befitting the three-time Super Bowl champions.
In death, Taylor has represented the unrealized potential of the team under owner Dan Snyder, a mix of bad fortune and bad decisions that have caused an entire generation of fans to tune the team out.
Sunday at FedEx Field, both sides were on display.
Taylor, a safety who was killed during a robbery attempt on his home at the age of 24, had his No. 21 retired by the team, only the third player in franchise history to receive the honor.
With his family gathered, the team made the formal announcement at halftime of the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Washington fans, about two-thirds of the crowd of 51,322, rose to their feet to applaud Taylor's father, fianceé and children in a stirring tribute.
The sparse crowd, though, was further acknowledgement that the honor couldn't be fully separated from the circumstances surrounding it.
Team president Jason Wright issued a lengthy written apology during the week for only giving fans three days' notice of the honor and the ceremony, something most organizations plan well in advance to allow for extra fan attendance and engagement.
The ceremony itself was short on pomp and circumstance - it lasted about 3 minutes, and consisted only of a prepared speech by the team's PA announcer. There were no other speakers, and several of Taylor's former teammates, as well as former coach Joe Gibbs, were not in attendance.
In Wright's apology, he promised to engage fans on ways to celebrate Taylor's legacy throughout the month. One way was a "tribute area" outside the main entrance where fans could leave flowers or notes. However, there did not appear to be any communication of the area to fans before the morning of the game, and an hour before kickoff, there was a lone bouquet of roses on the patch of grass.
A pregame gathering to dedicate the street outside FedEx Field, which has been renamed from Redskins Road to Sean Taylor Road, was dotted by heckling of Wright and Snyder, with calls for him to sell the team.
The family was brought together for a pair of photo opportunities, one in front of the stadium, and the other in front of the road sign, which stood next to a bank of portable toilets.
At the pregame ceremony, Wright gave a short speech thanking the Taylor family for attending and promising to care for them as family, both Sunday and in the future.
Media in attendance were asked not to approach members of the Taylor family for comment.
Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, one of a potential new generation of stars for the Football Team, said he was hopeful the ceremony itself was able to transcend the circumstance.
"There's great players all across the history of football, but he changed that position - the physicality, the mentality of being back there and just roaming the field - there wasn't anything that he couldn't do," McLaurin said. "He left a hell of a legacy here. We would have liked to have had a better showing on this day, but hopefully the people that got to see the tribute were proud of the way he was honored today, because he deserved it."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD