Sean Taylor's number is retired in Washington with a unique mix of ceremony and circumstance

The ceremony itself was short on pomp and circumstance - it lasted about 3 minutes, and consisted only of a prepared speech by the team's PA announcer. There were no other speakers, and several of Taylor's former teammates, as well as former coach Joe Gibbs, were not in attendance.

In Wright's apology, he promised to engage fans on ways to celebrate Taylor's legacy throughout the month. One way was a "tribute area" outside the main entrance where fans could leave flowers or notes. However, there did not appear to be any communication of the area to fans before the morning of the game, and an hour before kickoff, there was a lone bouquet of roses on the patch of grass.

A pregame gathering to dedicate the street outside FedEx Field, which has been renamed from Redskins Road to Sean Taylor Road, was dotted by heckling of Wright and Snyder, with calls for him to sell the team.

The family was brought together for a pair of photo opportunities, one in front of the stadium, and the other in front of the road sign, which stood next to a bank of portable toilets.

At the pregame ceremony, Wright gave a short speech thanking the Taylor family for attending and promising to care for them as family, both Sunday and in the future.