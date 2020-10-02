Season of adversity could pay dividends for Kickers as they near stretch run

"We're a joyful, united, authentic club, that's what we're all about. The guys have been humble with what they do and I don't think you're going to see anything different tomorrow."

Richmond beat Saturday's opponent, New England Revolution II (3-2-6) 2-1 Aug. 21. Sawatzky called New England a young, growing team, noting that they've dropped a couple players down from their first team since the sides last met. Forward Justin Rennicks, in particular, excels at getting behind opposing back lines, and poses a new threat for the Kickers to protect against, Sawatazky said.

Richmond defender Ivan Magalhaes was named the USL League One player of the week for his contributions in wins over Fort Lauderdale CF (2-1) and Union Omaha (1-0).

Magalhaes scored the match winner against Omaha, a 71st-minute header off a set piece, to go along with seven clearances and three recoveries. The tally was Magalhaes' second goal of the season, and both have come off set pieces. Sawatzky said his 6-foot-1 Brazilian's imposing presence in the box is key to both defending and attacking on set pieces.

"I'm really impressed with Ivan. His work rate through the first part of the season was incredible, and he's just gotten better and better," Sawatzky said.