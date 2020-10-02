Season of adversity could pay dividends for Kickers as they near stretch run

In a season marred by adversity stemming from coronavirus postponements and regulations, the Kickers' trials could pay dividends down a stretch run in which opportunity abounds.
Richmond (6-2-2, 20 points) sits in second place in USL League One with six matches left to play. Leaders Greenville (28 points), third-place Omaha (19) and fourth-place Chattanooga (18) have all played 12 matches, leaving the Kickers ample opportunity to gain ground during a home stretch which includes six contests over the next three weeks. Richmond finished ninth in the league last season.
Three Kickers matches this season have been postponed after a member of the opposing organization tested positive for the virus.
"That all started in January, we talked about feasting on adversity and taking it on," said head coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky.
"I didn't think at that time that we would have this much adversity, but we have a deep squad and we have a lot of guys that can step in and do the job."
That depth will be tested during a busy October which includes a pair of mid-week matches. But amid what could be a frenetic month, ties forged over the course of a frenetic season could prove beneficial.
"A heightened sense of community," Sawatzky said when asked what his side has gained from enduring the last-minute postponements, empty stadiums and rigid protocols together.
"We're a joyful, united, authentic club, that's what we're all about. The guys have been humble with what they do and I don't think you're going to see anything different tomorrow."
Richmond beat Saturday's opponent, New England Revolution II (3-2-6) 2-1 Aug. 21. Sawatzky called New England a young, growing team, noting that they've dropped a couple players down from their first team since the sides last met. Forward Justin Rennicks, in particular, excels at getting behind opposing back lines, and poses a new threat for the Kickers to protect against, Sawatazky said.
Richmond defender Ivan Magalhaes was named the USL League One player of the week for his contributions in wins over Fort Lauderdale CF (2-1) and Union Omaha (1-0).
Magalhaes scored the match winner against Omaha, a 71st-minute header off a set piece, to go along with seven clearances and three recoveries. The tally was Magalhaes' second goal of the season, and both have come off set pieces. Sawatzky said his 6-foot-1 Brazilian's imposing presence in the box is key to both defending and attacking on set pieces.
"I'm really impressed with Ivan. His work rate through the first part of the season was incredible, and he's just gotten better and better," Sawatzky said.
"He's not somebody you want to match up with when you're trying to score goals on us."
Midfielder Ryley Kraft and forward Emiliano Terzaghi were also named to the USL League One team of the week. Kraft had two assists over two matches and has now merited team of the week honors three times this season. Terzaghi continued his stellar debut campaign for Richmond, netting a brace against Fort Lauderdale to earn his fifth team of the week selection.
