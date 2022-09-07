Season preview: The Commanders are a penny stock. I'm buying.

ASHBURN

In June 2020, investors started buying up Hertz car rental stock in huge quantities. This was particularly unusual because the company was bankrupt, and the stock likely about to become worthless. Still, the price briefly surged from 40 cents to $5.53.

It takes a similar amount of bravado to buy in on the Washington Commanders right now.

The trade to make Carson Wentz the starting quarterback was met with a shrug, a defense that wildly underachieved last year returns pretty much intact, and the star receiver and quarterback didn’t look like they were on the same page for much of training camp.

Off the field, team president Jason Wright bragged last month about how quickly the fanbase went from “hate it” to “neutral” on the new name.

With owner Dan Snyder seemingly no closer to leaving than he was five years ago, and zero momentum towards helping Snyder construct a new stadium with tax dollars, it’s tough for fans to justify a weekly trek to Landover.

But enough of the bad news. As we embark on the 2022 season, I’m predicting a small, burgundy-and-gold tinted ray of sunshine. I think the Commanders go 10-7 this year and make the playoffs.

Let’s break it down.

Offense: National rankings mostly have Wentz in the mid-20s among all NFL quarterbacks, hardly inspiring territory.

But Wentz has a number of things going for him in Washington. He’s not following a line of legends like he was in Indianapolis, he has a solid supporting cast, and with the NFL dropping its COVID rules, he’ll once again be able to have lunch with players at the team facility and build relationships, what he described as “the things that make this game fun.” (Wentz did not get the vaccine, leaving him restricted last year.)

Perhaps most importantly, he has an offensive coordinator in Scott Turner who won’t be afraid to take chances. Washington’s success this year hinges on whether the deep ball can be successful — and with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson on the other end of those passes, there’s at least a decent chance the Commanders can make this work.

Defense: Make no mistake about it, coordinator Jack Del Rio starts the season on the hot seat.

The defense has enough talent on paper, but struggled to put it together last year until midway through the season. Coach Ron Rivera is betting on continuity, as well as second-year leaps from linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

But regression to the mean works both directions, and for the Commanders, that means this group should put up better numbers than last year’s squad.

The schedule: The biggest reason Washington should be expected to take a step forward is its schedule, which is, by some metrics, the easiest in the NFL.

The Commanders went 7-10 last year with Taylor Heinicke and a brutal slate. This year it’s Carson Wentz and a much easier jaunt around the league. That alone should be worth a couple wins.

Washington opens with Jacksonville and Detroit, two very winnable games, and also gets treated to matchups with Chicago, Houston and Atlanta as well as two against the New York Giants. Even allowing for the occasional slip-up, that’s a group of opponents the Commanders should comfortably handle.

The schedule is handled by a formula, but it’s almost as if the league is begging Washington to stay relevant this season.

Bottom line: Washington might not yet be near the top tier of NFL teams, but it’s not unreasonable to expect a step forward off last year’s results.

There’s nothing that can be done about the game-day experience at FedEx Field, but a couple wins will at least start the Commanders era on a positive note, and there are enough playmakers that there should be some highlight-worthy plays.

And sometimes, getting in at rock bottom can pay off.

Hertz benefited from a surge in used-car prices during the pandemic, and suddenly found itself awash in value. Investors who bought in during bankruptcy were ultimately paid off at $8 a share, turning a tidy profit.

For Washington fans, a payout in January would make the past few years just a little more bearable.