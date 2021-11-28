Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor lost his mother. But the Hopewell star never lost his way.

His mother had been arrested for selling cocaine, so Darrell Taylor was sent to the Langston Park public housing complex in Hopewell to live with his aunt, uncle and their five children. He didn’t have his own bed, so he shared with his cousin, the boys sleeping with their heads at opposite ends.
Taylor was in the sixth grade at the time, and he had no interest in the game of football. But the two other boys in the house played, and he needed somewhere to go after school. So his aunt, Vanette Thomas, made him join the Hopewell Quarterback League.
He was tall and fast, but unsure of his abilities and "soft," said his cousin, Tabyus Taylor. Darrell Taylor played three years then quit.
When he was 16, his mother, Peggy Tyler, died of breast cancer. That meant Taylor had to move out again, separate from his sister and share a bed.
But in the wake of his mother’s death came something unexpectedly hopeful: Taylor thrived. He excelled in football, kept up his grades in school and put himself on the path to stardom. In 2020, the Seattle Seahawks drafted the outside linebacker in the second round and gave him a $6.7 million contract. On Monday night, he’ll play in Washington, the NFL stadium closest to his home.
Before he became one of the most successful athletes in Hopewell history, Taylor was a boy born in a housing project to a mother who sold drugs and a father who was imprisoned during his childhood.
He was “a kid left in this world to make it on his own,” Thomas said. “No one really knew his true struggle.”
There were several turning points in Taylor’s life when things could have gone off the rails. But it never did, thanks to an extended family that nurtured and pushed him, an innate drive to finish the work that needed to be done and a desire to fulfill the wishes of his mother.
His mother is arrested
The Davisville public housing complex, where Taylor grew up, is located across Route 10 from the city’s bustling chemical plants. The community there is close-knit, and the kids who come out of Davisville are tough.
Taylor grew up with his half-sister, Yasmin Tyler, and his mother, who had been a standout basketball player at Hopewell High. She was 6-foot-1, and she passed her height and love for hoops down to her son. Taylor and his mom were like best friends, Yasmin said.
Money was tight, but Peggy always made sure there was food on the table and clothing in the dresser.
When Taylor was about 7 years old, Peggy got shot in the neck and arm. She was in her car, outside a party, when a fight broke out and someone started spraying bullets, Thomas said. Two bullets hit her, and a third grazed her chin. Two friends in the car were injured, too.
Somehow, the bullet to her neck missed both her spine and carotid artery, saving her life. An inch in either direction, and she could have died or been paralyzed. Instead, she returned home after two weeks in the hospital.
But she began experiencing foot and back pain, and she could no longer work her job at a Fort Lee grocery store. To make money, she turned to selling drugs, members of her family said. In Sept. 2008, when Darrell was 11, she was arrested for cocaine possession, according to court records. After pleading guilty, a judge gave her probation.
Six months later, the day after Darrell’s birthday, she was arrested again for distribution of cocaine and possession of hydrocodone, a type of opioid. Unable to pay a $10,000 bond, she sat in jail awaiting trial.
Taylor moved in with Thomas, his mother’s cousin.
Hosting Taylor was no big deal, Thomas said. She knew him well, her sons grew up alongside him, and he already visited frequently. When his mother had endured a rough patch or missed a utility bill payment, Taylor stayed a night or two. When Thomas needed help, she and her family went to Peggy Tyler.
It was great having Darrell there, said Tabyus Taylor, Darrell’s second cousin. The two were like brothers, and they spent their free time shooting hoops on the courts at nearby Carter G. Woodson Middle School.
Tabyus and his brother, Teandre, played a sport every season. When football season came, Darrell needed somewhere to go after school, so Thomas made him play football. Enamored only with basketball, Darrell Taylor would cry or hide behind the apartment building in hopes of avoiding practice.
But when it came to chores and homework, Taylor never had to be told twice, his aunt said. He was always a great student.
Nine months after Peggy Tyler was arrested, prosecutors dropped the charges. According to court records, authorities could not locate the informant who would testify against her. When she was released on Dec. 15, 2009, she walked to the middle school, where Taylor was in the midst of a basketball game.
She appeared at the door, and when all the kids saw her, they came running to hug her. She had long been a fan of the team and a neighbor who kept her door open to anyone who needed help.
Taylor moved back in with his mom, but football didn’t stick. After the ninth grade, he quit the team.
She dies of breast cancer
In 2011, Peggy Tyler was diagnosed with breast cancer. When it came time to undergo chemotherapy, she scheduled her infusion appointments around Taylor’s basketball games, so she could continue cheering from the stands. She underwent a mastectomy, but the cancer continued to spread through her body.
In her final weeks, Taylor would sit on the edge of his mom’s bed and sing “A Song for Mama,” a slow, soft R&B tune by Boyz II Men, Yasmin said. On May 2, 2013, Peggy Tyler died. She was 40 years old, and Taylor was 16 and a high school junior.
Tyler’s death changed everything, Yasmin said. It split the family apart, sending Yasmin to her father’s family and Taylor this time to his father, who was now out of prison. And somehow, it lit a fire inside Taylor.
He rejoined the football team for his junior season after constant prodding from Tabyus. In the third game, he made his presence known by jumping the route on bubble screen, intercepting the ball, turning on the jets and returning it 78 yards for a touchdown. In one moment, he was able to show his intuition, quick hands and fast feet. That was the first time his coaches and teammates saw the flicker of an NFL player inside him.
Taylor realized his mother wanted him to go to college and prosper in any sport. It didn’t matter if it wasn’t basketball.
“I had to keep going because it was the only thing I had left to do,” Taylor said this week in an interview.
He also decided he wasn’t going to turn down an opportunity the way his mom had. She once had the chance to try out for a national basketball team, he said, but she was too scared to board the airplane. So she never attended the tryout, and she never left Hopewell.
He kept his emotions inside, never really talking about his feelings, said his high school coach, Ricky Irby. But then the pressure would build inside him, and Taylor would let loose a small outburst on the field.
His transformation was unmistakable. Looking back on his life, Yasmin said, Taylor wouldn’t be where he is now had his mother not died.
A ray of light at Tennessee
On his 17th birthday, Taylor met the woman who would become another step mother to him. Her name was Nakia Rosario, and she was dating his father. Since it was his birthday, Rosario cooked him a dinner of fried chicken, pineapples, rice and topped it off with virgin piña coladas.
Taylor and his father, Darrell Taylor Sr., were living 30 minutes outside Hopewell in Waverly. That year, Rosario and her three children moved into their 800-square-foot house and converted the dining room into an extra bed room.
Taylor once again shared a twin bed, this time with Rosario’s son, Jeremiah, who was four years younger. But Taylor immediately bonded with his new family.
In the spring of his junior year, his recruiting took off. It made sense – Taylor was tall and lean, standing 6-4, 225 pounds, and fast. Zach Azzanni, a coach from the University of Tennessee, would film Taylor lifting weights in the school’s weight room. His offer list grew to 27 schools. In a single day, coaches from high-profile programs like Miami, Missouri and Michigan would all show up to meet him.
Rosario had a feeling about Tennessee. They had gone to visit the campus in July 2014, toured the facilities and took pictures of Taylor wearing a bright orange Volunteer jersey. They were visiting Neyland Stadium, the 100,000-seat facility, when Rosario saw the sun pass behind the scoreboard. The way the light broke and the rays cast onto the field, Rosario could feel Peggy Tyler’s presence. Taylor felt it, too.
From that point forward, Rosario had a hunch Taylor would pick the Volunteers. They had been given rubber Tennessee bracelets, and when they drove home, the whole family kept the bracelets on their wrists. About three months later, Taylor was on his way out the door for school. He kissed Rosario goodbye and confirmed her hunch.
“By the way, I’m committing to Tennessee,” he told her.
When he arrived as a freshman, Tennessee redshirted him. By 2017, his third year in Knoxville, his playing time was still limited. He was ejected for fighting during a loss to Georgia, and weeks later he was suspended by the team for engaging in a fight where he kicked teammate Trey Smith in the face.
A typically quiet and introverted guy off the field, Taylor could let his aggression pour out on the field. After the fight, he became more focused, Rosario said, and more intent to channel his aggression into his game. He realized how high the stakes were playing Division I football and crafting an NFL resume.
Drafted, but unable to play
The Seahawks knew Taylor was hurt when they selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. But they never could have predicted the lasting impact the injury would have.
Taylor had sat out the Senior Bowl with pain in his left shin. Doctors found a fracture in the tibia, and Taylor admitted the shin had hurt him all year. But he had played through the pain. It had been his best season, his mindset was NFL or bust, and he decided a hurt shin wouldn’t slow him down.
Taylor he underwent surgery in early 2020 and had a rod inserted to his leg. Doctors told him to expect a six-month recovery. Eager to regain his strength, he never properly rested, Rosario said. After almost a year, the leg still hadn’t healed. It was depressing, Rosario added, living in rainy Seattle, unable to play.
Joining the Seahawks meant becoming a part of the NFL’s West Coast bureau for the city of Richmond. The team already had Russell Wilson (Collegiate), Duane Brown (Hermitage) and, though he’s since left, Petersburg native C.J. Prosise. Taylor, now 24, finally made his NFL debut this season, and he leads the Seahawks with four sacks.
In the sixth game of the year, at Pittsburgh, his health was threatened again. While trying to tackle running back Najee Harris, Taylor’s headed thudded against a teammate’s torso, twisting his neck back and to the side.
Lying on his back, he tried wiggling his arms and legs. To every spectator’s relief, his nerves responded. Medical staff stabilized his neck, unscrewed his facemask from his helmet and carted him from the field.
“Nothing about this kid’s life has been easy,” Rosario said.
At a Pittsburgh hospital, Taylor underwent MRI and CT scans. Somehow, there was no damage to his vertebrae or spinal cord. He returned to play two weeks later, and in Washington he’ll play as close to home as he can get. A large number of family, friends and coaches will be watching in the stands.
It’s been eight years since his mother's death, but Taylor still hasn’t gotten over it. He was the man of the house, so he had to show everyone how strong he was, he said. At the funeral, he didn’t shed a tear. There was always a new task to keep him busy and no time to process the grief: earning a scholarship, earning a roster spot, earning an NFL contract, getting healthy. The wounds of his mother’s death still haven’t healed.
“I still cry to this day sometimes, because I miss my mother so much,” Taylor said this week.
He thinks about how if she were alive, she’d be living with him right now.
He decided there was one thing he could do: switch jersey numbers. He had worn 58 last year, and that number represented the time when he was injured and trapped on the sideline.
So he switched to 52. It was the reversal of 25, the number his mother wore when she was a basketball player at Hopewell High.
