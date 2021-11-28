Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor lost his mother. But the Hopewell star never lost his way.

In her final weeks, Taylor would sit on the edge of his mom’s bed and sing “A Song for Mama,” a slow, soft R&B tune by Boyz II Men, Yasmin said. On May 2, 2013, Peggy Tyler died. She was 40 years old, and Taylor was 16 and a high school junior.

Tyler’s death changed everything, Yasmin said. It split the family apart, sending Yasmin to her father’s family and Taylor this time to his father, who was now out of prison. And somehow, it lit a fire inside Taylor.

He rejoined the football team for his junior season after constant prodding from Tabyus. In the third game, he made his presence known by jumping the route on bubble screen, intercepting the ball, turning on the jets and returning it 78 yards for a touchdown. In one moment, he was able to show his intuition, quick hands and fast feet. That was the first time his coaches and teammates saw the flicker of an NFL player inside him.

Taylor realized his mother wanted him to go to college and prosper in any sport. It didn’t matter if it wasn’t basketball.

“I had to keep going because it was the only thing I had left to do,” Taylor said this week in an interview.