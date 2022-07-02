Second-half fireworks propel Kickers to 4-1 win over North Carolina FC

The reaction was immediate, and the emotion was clear.

As soon as the ball skirted into the left corner of the goal from the right foot of the Richmond Kickers’ Jonathan Bolanos, in the 63rd minute Saturday night against North Carolina FC, Bolanos took off running.

As he aimed for a corner flag on the north end of City Stadium, he ripped off his jersey. And, when he reached the flag, he pumped his fist emphatically as the Kickers supporters on the other side of the fence serenaded him with cheers.

For the hot Bolanos it was a third goal in the last four games. And for the Kickers it was a go-ahead score toward a big win to finish a big week, triumphing over a team in NCFC that has been a thorn in the side.

Bolanos’ strike continued a highlight second-half for Richmond, one of four goals after halftime that propelled the Kickers to a 4-1 victory in front of 4,702 — a crowd bigger than that of Richmond’s U.S. Open Cup clash with MLS side Charlotte FC in May (4,621).

“We gave everybody what we really are in the second half,” Kickers head coach and chief sporting officer Darren Sawatzky said. “And we got to continue to do that."

The game changer Saturday, Bolanos believes, was the Kickers’ halftime talk.

The group came out lazy in the first half, he said — perhaps the residual effects of a trip out West to play at FC Tucson this past Wednesday. NCFC (6-5-2) wrangled more of the possession as the first half wore on.

And a 41th-minute blip — an errant pass that NCFC’s Garrett McLaughlin sucked up — led to a first-half Kickers (7-4-3) deficit. McLaughlin dished to Oalex Anderson on a quick counterattack, and Anderson finished past a sliding Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald to make it 1-0. Anderson was making a return to City Stadium after he spent the previous two seasons with the Kickers.

Down at halftime, the topic of discussion in the Kickers’ locker room was toughness. And there was a stark difference in Richmond’s aggressiveness in the second half, snatching control of the match. It was exactly what Sawatzky was looking for. The lightning-fast forward Owayne Gordon was subbed in to start the second half, and provided a boost. He had a 75th-minute goal and a 79th-minute assist.

Richmond had an attitude adjustment after halftime, Kickers forward Emiliano Terzaghi said, through a translator. And it was Terzaghi who tallied the equalizer.

In the 59th minute, defender Stephen Payne chipped a cross into the box from the end line, wide to the right. Terzaghi met it directly, heading it into the goal.

“I think we got the momentum going once we got that first goal,” Terzaghi said.

Bolanos’ goal built on that momentum. Terzaghi received a pass from Gordon and, from the edge of the 18-yard box, delivered the ball to Bolanos.

And Bolanos fired from some 25 yards out, tucking the ball into the left corner, before he pulled off his jersey and commenced a raucous celebration.

“It was just, I think, an emotional boost for everyone else,” Bolanos said of the moment.

The Kickers assured the win with two more quick goals, in succession. In the 75th minute, Bolanos was the catalyst on a fast break, before dumping off to Ethan Bryant. Then Bryant passed ahead to Gordon who collected before launching an off-balance shot across the face of the goal and into the left corner of the net.

And Gordon flashed his speed in the 79th minute, when he charged forward before he was met by NCFC goalkeeper Will Pulisic. But he crossed to Terzaghi who found a wide-open goal in front of him and finished deftly for the 4-1 advantage. Pulisic is a Mechanicsville native who’s on loan from MLS side Austin FC. Pulisic played in the Richmond Strikers program, was a standout at Duke, and is first cousins with U.S. National team and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

In the moments shortly after the final whistle blew Saturday, an excited Sawatzky threw his hands in the air as he faced the packed stands, a smile on his face. Saturday was the culmination of a big week for the Kickers — Wednesday was their first-ever win at FC Tucson’s Kino North Stadium. They fell there in the USL League One playoffs last fall.

And Saturday was a first win over NCFC for the club since 2018. The Kickers vaulted back into first place over Greenville Triumph SC, which had a game set for Sunday. And they then capped the night with a vibrant City Stadium fireworks show, shot off from the field.

For Richmond, which is on a streak of six straight unbeaten at home, it’s a week that could prove a valuable mile marker toward where the franchise is trying to go.

“Winning in Tucson, winning [against] North Carolina is just a huge statement for us,” Bolanos said. “And for the league as well.”