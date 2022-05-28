Second time around helping Squirrels' Matheny get off to good start

Shane Matheny had no idea he was in the midst of a 20-game on-base streak. The Flying Squirrels third baseman said he doesn’t let stats affect his approach to the game.

“I honestly didn’t know I had that streak going,” Matheny said. “I don’t really look into all that.”

The streak dating to May 1 is the longest of the 25-year-old’s professional career. He has collected 22 hits, five home runs, 12 runs, three doubles and a triple while hitting .375 during the streak.

The Bremerton, Wash., native’s father, Darly, is the golf pro at Gold Mountain Golf Club. Matheny said that in addition to free golf he’s benefited from conversations with his dad about his swing technique.

“There are certain aspects with a golf swing and a baseball swing that are similar,” Matheny said. “I enjoy talking with him about the swing.”

Matheny led Washington State with a .309 batting average his junior year on route to an all-Pac-12 conference nod. Matheny was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 23rd round after his junior season.

Matheny said his time in Single-A taught him the importance of focusing on his plan through the highs and the lows of a long season. Flying Squirrels hitting coach Danny Santin said he’s been impressed with Matheny’s “even-keeled” attitude during the streak.

“You don’t want to let your highs get too high and you don’t want your lows to get too low,” Santin said. “He’s doing a really good job at that.”

Santin said one area of emphasis has been working on Matheny’s ball flight to cause more damage with his hits. Matheny has hit six home runs this season, two more than he hit last season.

“He’s been able to put the ball into the air a little bit more,” Santin said. “He’s going up there with the intent to do damage.”

Santin credits Matheny’s comfortability at the plate to his experience with Double-A pitching after playing last season in Richmond. Matheny said the pitchers are considerably more aggressive compared to his time in Single-A.

“I think it’s a significant adjustment,” said Santin, who spent last season with the Low-A San Jose Giants. “He’s had some experience here now and I think that’s gone a long way for him.”

Matheny said his confidence as a player has grown exponentially since this time last year when he was beginning in Double-A. Matheny finished last season with a .207 batting average, which has improved to .302 through the first 34 games of this season.

Matheny said he prides himself on still being able to contribute to winning, whether he’s hitting well or not, with his defense. A third baseman in college, Matheny has played all over the field this season from center field to shortstop.

He’s missed the past three games nursing multiple injuries.

Saturday’s game

Hartford 9, Flying Squirrels 3: Richmond struggled to match Hartford’s offensive showing in front of 8,511 fans.

Outfielder Mike Gigliotti was hit in the kneecap by a pitch in the bottom of the third to load the bases before third baseman Sean Roby drove in runners from second and third with a ground single toward center field to put the home team up 2-0.

In the sixth inning, with Hartford up 5-2, shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald got the home fans on their feet with a double that hit off the center-field fence. Outfielder Armani Smith doubled home Fitzgerald to narrow the lead to 5-3.