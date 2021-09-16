Second time's the charm: Washington boots game-winning field goal to cap zany win over Giants

LANDOVER, Md. - Dustin Hopkins delivered when it counted.

The Washington kicker booted through a 43-yard field goal with time expired to help Washington defeat the New York Giants 30-29 in a zany, back-and-forth divisional battle.

Hopkins got a second chance when the Giants were offside on the initial attempt. Giants coach Joe Judge was known as one of the league's best special teams coordinators while in New England.

While Washington's defense continued to struggle, it was the offense, and quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who delivered the dramatic victory.

Heinicke had two of the greatest throws of his career, followed by one of the worst, all in a 3 minute span of the fourth quarter.

First, Giants kicker Graham Gano, a former Washington player, made a 55-yard field goal to give his team a 6-point lead.

Then Heinicke orchestrated a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, with completions to J.D. McKissic and then a remarkable touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones.

The Giants were forced to punt, and Washington began running clock.