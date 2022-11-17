Second-year defenders are fueling Washington's run of strong performances

ASHBURN — For the second time in three games, defensive end Casey Toohill picked up a fumble and "hit the Griddy," the term for a dance move popularized by LSU players that has spread across the NFL.

Toohill didn't play at LSU. And by his own admission, he's not even a good dancer.

"I'm not going to lie - the feedback has not been super good," he joked. "But here's the thing: I don't care. I'm going to keep doing that if I keep making plays."

Toohill was egged on by teammate Montez Sweat, who referred to the dance as "getting a lot better."

The same could be said of Washington's defense, which has kept the NFC's two best teams, the Eagles and Vikings, in check on back-to-back weeks.

Getting more production from the team's second-year players has been key, with first-round pick Jamin Davis leading the way.

Coach Ron Rivera noted that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is calling more plays that trust Davis to make plays.

"There's a couple of coverage things that he's done just knowing that, hey, we can put ourselves in a really good position, so we'll call this coverage knowing that it's something that he trusts the guys to do," Rivera said.

Sophomore safety Darrick Forrest was also part of the party in Philly, collecting an interception from Jalen Hurts.

"It says that I'm ready to be effective in this league," he said. "I've got a lot of great guys around me, and this defense is going to be something serious."

He's been joined by cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, another member of the draft class taking a bigger role.

Washington's four takeaways on Monday night were part of reversing a trend that had plagued the team early in the season.

In the first five weeks, the Commanders forced just one turnover. Since then, the count is now at 10. Del Rio dismissed the notion that some of the plays were lucky.

"There's nothing lucky about it," he said. "It's only portrayed that way when it happens and a lot of people didn't expect it.

"People that discredit it are just trying to justify the position they had prior to that event. And they were wrong. It's easier to try to justify something than just admit you're wrong."

There's the thought that the offense will get even better when Chase Young returns from his knee injury, although Young remained limited in his work on Thursday.

"When will he be back?" Del Rio asked rhetorically. "The answer is, when he's ready."

For now, Washington's defense is finding a way to make plays without Young, as the team's second-year players are stepping up for the Commanders.

Note: D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that he was suing the Commanders over what his office alleged was $200,000 in season ticket deposits that the team owes to former ticket holders. This is in addition to the lawsuit his office filed last week over alleged sexual misconduct at the team's workplace.