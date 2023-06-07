Lucien Laurin and Ron Turcotte had teamed to win four of the last five Triple Crown races, two each with Riva Ridge and Secretariat. Forever linked by their Canadian heritage and Meadow Stables affiliation, they were thoroughbred racing’s premier trainer-jockey duo.

But following Secretariat’s Preakness victory, and with an expected Triple Crown coronation expected three weeks hence at the Belmont Stakes, Turcotte stunned Laurin with a suggestion.

Run Big Red in the Jersey Derby.

A former jockey himself, Laurin blanched at the idea.

Yes, the Jersey Derby fell right in between the Preakness and Belmont. But risking Secretariat’s health before his date with history — no horse had won the Triple Crown in 25 years — would have defied training convention.

Yet even as Turcotte’s notion died quietly, Laurin agreed with his jockey that Secretariat shouldn’t be coddled before the grueling, 1½-mile Belmont. Indeed, after three aggressive pre-race workouts, Secretariat entered the Belmont primed for the performance of a lifetime.

Twenty-four years later, as he prepared Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Silver Charm for the 1997 Belmont — Silver Charm finished second — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert researched Secretariat’s pre-Belmont regimen.

“I was thinking if I did that to my horse, there would be nothing left of him at all,” Baffert said recently. “It just goes to show you how superior (Secretariat) was. He worked three times, and he worked a mile — fast. ... He stayed sound, he was tough, he was durable and he had gears.”

Never more so than June 9, 1973, at the Belmont, where only four challengers awaited.

My Gallant broke to the lead, but by the first turn, Secretariat was in front, cruising on the rail. Straining to keep pace, Derby and Preakness runner-up Sham briefly put a head in front.

“I took the lead about an eighth of a mile after we left the gate,” Turcotte said. “We went around the turn, I was a head in front and then Sham would be a head in front. It was awesome, but he was doing it so easy. Everyone thought I was nuts, but only I would know how he was running and how far he could go at that pace.”

Secretariat ran the fastest opening half-mile in Belmont Stakes history at 46⅕ seconds. The reasonable pace would have been 48 flat.

But that was mere prelude. Secretariat set a world record for the opening nine furlongs (1:46 ⅕), and his 1:59 for the first 1¼ miles was faster than his Kentucky Derby time.

He was running, William Nack wrote in “Secretariat,” “as if in contempt of the clock.”

“Secretariat is widening now!” the late Chic Anderson exclaimed to a rapt television audience. “He is moving like a tremendous machine! Secretariat by 12, Secretariat by 14 lengths at the turn!”

He won by 31 lengths, nearly the length of a football field, in an unheard-of 2:24, a full two seconds faster than any Belmont before or since.

Translation: No horse that has run the Belmont, not even the other 12 Triple Crown winners, would have been within 35 yards of Secretariat.

Everyone that afternoon was incredulous, including Turcotte, who late in the race looked back over his left shoulder in search of any approaching rival.

There were none.

“He just ran them all into the ground, and they just threw in the towel,” Baffert said.

Secretariat “was doing what he wanted,” said Kate Tweedy, daughter of Big Red’s owner Penny Tweedy. “This was not Ronnie’s idea. He wasn’t pushing him. And Ronnie always said he was just loping along easily and that he could have (run farther). And Mom also said this, and I totally believe it, he was just showing the world what he could do. Like hey, watch this. He was showing off.”

Injured during the race, Sham finished last. He would never compete again.

“You look at the three (Triple Crown) races, they were (all) fantastic, but the Belmont was incredible,” said Laffit Pincay Jr., Sham’s jockey. “I don’t think a horse will ever run a race like that.”

As Secretariat crossed the finish line, the first Triple Crown champion since Citation in 1948, Penny Tweedy joyously waved her arms. The sellout throng of 69,318 thundered.

“I think it just gave everyone so much joy,” Kate Tweedy said. “The people in the stands were screaming and sobbing and babbling. Nobody could believe it. I still get chills when I talk about it.”

Even Anderson, who had called thousands of races, was in awe of the time.

“That is a record,” he told his audience, “that may stand forever.”

A half-century later, no thoroughbred has proven him wrong.

This is the last of six stories the Times-Dispatch is publishing to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown. Here are first five:

