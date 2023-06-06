Guards don’t man the gates. Entry fees aren’t required. Crowds don’t rush your pace.

Hallowed ground is rarely this accessible. And make no mistake, in the world of thoroughbred racing, the acreage where Meadow Stables prospered is hallowed, indeed.

Champions such as Riva Ridge and First Landing galloped here in Caroline County, and 1950 Horse of the Year Hill Prince is buried here. But in 1973, another Meadow Farm resident eclipsed them all.

Fifty years ago this week, Secretariat completed racing’s Triple Crown with a breathtakingly dominant Belmont Stakes victory. He was the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont since Citation in 1948, and his record times for each endure.

Born at Meadow Farm in 1970, Secretariat spent only two years in Virginia before heading to Florida for more intense training. Yet wandering the grounds in solitude, a light mist falling on a spring morning, a visitor can see and feel the history.

Now called Meadow Event Park, the sprawling property hosts concerts, the Virginia State Fair and private functions. But remnants of the racing enterprise founded by Christopher Chenery and sustained by his daughter Penny Tweedy remain.

There is the stately, brick Meadow Farm mansion, and the barn that housed Secretariat and Riva Ridge as yearlings. Though the barn paint has faded, the blue and white colors of Meadow Stables, a nod to Chenery’s alma mater of Washington and Lee, are visible.

Secretariat was retired to stud in 1973 at Claiborne Farm in Bourbon County, Kentucky and was interred there in 1989. But Virginia clings to him still.

“They claim him as their own, but he’s not,” Kate Tweedy, Penny’s daughter, said of Bluegrass Country.

Born in Virginia, trained in Florida, raced in Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Illinois and Canada, Secretariat, aka Big Red, belongs to more than one locale. He belongs to everyone — the older folks with vivid memories of ’73 and those of all ages who pay homage at his gravesite and/or stroll The Meadow.

“The Triple Crown, it’s about history, it’s about the horse, the legacy of the horse,” said Bob Baffert, the trainer of Triple Crown champions American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (’18). "We’ll forget Kentucky Derby winners, but we’ll never forget the Triple Crown winners.”

Five years after Secretariat’s storied 1973 campaign, Meadow Stables staged a dispersal sale, shuttering one of the sport’s signature brands. But even as Seattle Slew and Affirmed became the first back-to-back Triple Crown champions in ’77 and ’78, the latter in riveting duels with Alydar, Secretariat and his 31-length margin at the Belmont remained unapproachable standards.

Laffit Pincay Jr., the only jockey to win three consecutive Belmonts (1982-84), said he’s recognized more today for riding Sham, runner-up to Secretariat in the Derby and Preakness.

“It was a lot of prestige running against the great Secretariat,” Pincay said. “A lot of people went to the track. They were just exciting days. I still get to sign a lot of photos where I finished second.”

'THEY ALWAYS SAY SECRETARIAT'

His legacy secured at the Belmont, Secretariat raced six more times before retiring to stud. He won four, including a duel with stablemate Riva Ridge in the Marlboro Cup Invitational Handicap at Belmont Park.

Jockey Ron Turcotte blamed losses to Onion in the Whitney Handicap at Saratoga and to Prove Out in the Woodward Stakes at Belmont on poor fitness. But as if to remind everyone of Secretariat’s greatness, trainer Lucien Laurin switched him from the dirt to the turf for his final two starts.

Big Red demolished both fields, winning the Man o’ War Stakes at Belmont by five lengths and the Canadian International at Woodbine in Toronto by 6½.

Laurin and Turcotte’s homeland, Canada, was a fitting venue for Secretariat’s farewell. But Turcotte was suspended from any competition by New York officials for an on-track incident the day before, leaving Eddie Maple to ride Big Red in his finale.

“It really hurt that I couldn’t come home with the champion I had ridden to the Triple Crown,” Turcotte said. “That was a heartbreaker.”

Secretariat raced 21 times in his career, winning 16. He earned $1,316,808 in purses, about $500,000 less than the victor’s purse for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

He sired 663 foals, including 1988 Preakness and Belmont winner Risen Star and ’86 Horse of the Year Lady’s Secret.

But numbers don’t define Secretariat, for during a time when Watergate and Vietnam divided folks, he united them.

“Secretariat seemed to realize then his role was to be a folk hero,” Penny Tweedy wrote in the New York Times following his death in 1989. “His demeanor was that of a champion in whatever he was asked to do.”

In retirement at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Kentucky, that meant entertaining legions of visitors.

“He would see people coming, do a circle of his paddock, kick up his heels and show off,” Kate Tweedy said. “He really was a ham. People think that’s an exaggeration, but he understood something about cameras. I have no idea what, but he did know how to pose.”

As a rebellious, 20-year-old student at Antioch College in 1973, Kate was conflicted by the acclaim and riches Secretariat brought to her family. She even hid the connection from many of her friends.

But there she was on Belmont day, riding the Bettors’ Train from her sister’s converted loft in Brooklyn to the track. Photos of Secretariat and her mom graced the tabloids that morning, and when the train arrived , most everyone made their way to the main gate.

Kate and her sister headed to an entrance reserved for owners and dignitaries.

“That sort of epitomized the whole schizophrenia of the time for me because I was a college student and not really of that world, although I was proud of it, and it was exciting,” Kate said. “It was like I would step into a different role at the track and then I would be a normal college kid very much of my era.”

But after raising a family in Colorado and working as a civil-rights lawyer, Kate returned to Ashland and embraced tales of Big Red more than ever. She organized parties at The Meadow each March to celebrate his birthday and is leading the effort to place the most recent Secretariat monument just outside the gate of Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, where her grandfather attended in the mid-1900s.

Kate and the statue, created by Jocelyn Russell, toured the Triple Crown circuit this spring as racing commemorated the 50th anniversary of Big Red’s remarkable run.

But the story is more than Secretariat. It’s The Meadow, and it’s the people.

Meadow manager Bob Bailes and his son Mert. Christopher Chenery and Penny Tweedy. Ron Turcotte, Lucien Laurin and groom Eddie Sweat.

Confined to a wheelchair since a race accident at Belmont in ’78, Turcotte is the lone survivor among the group, and he has attended some of the birthday gatherings at The Meadow.

“They had beautiful people working there,” Turcotte said. “They deserved (the Triple Crown). ... He was the greatest horse I ever rode and the most beautiful. He had all the qualities. He was gentle, generous, bold, powerful. He was everything.”

“He was just a beast of a horse,” Baffert said. “He was the perfect race horse.”

Baffert knew Penny Tweedy as a racing ambassador and friend, and when American Pharoah completed the Triple Crown in 2015 at Belmont, she was there.

“I really miss Penny,” Baffert said. “She was just so gracious. I got to hang out with her and we’d tell stories about (the Triple Crown grind). The people that have gone through it, we all know what it’s like. ... She was so great for the sport.”

When Baffert completed another Triple Crown three years later with Justify, he welcomed Turcotte to the Belmont winner’s circle.

“I (often) ask people, ‘Who’s the best horse you ever heard of?’” Baffert said. “You know, people who don’t know anything about racing. And I’m always hoping they’re going to say American Pharoah or Justify. Dammit, they always say Secretariat.”

The Times-Dispatch is publishing six stories to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown. Timed to coincide with each of the Crown races, they will appear in three sets of two. Here are the first four:

PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown