Sen. Mark Warner at The Diamond Thursday amplified call for relief funds for minor league teams

Warner said he hoped his plan, attached to another bill, would be approved by the fall, with revenue distributed within 30 days.

“I’m not talking about going out appropriating new money,” Warner said. “I’m saying there are certain accounts that we’ve not spent down all those dollars, or maybe we did a little better than we expected.”

According to Warner, minor league baseball in many ways was left out of other relief packages, and pointed out that minor league teams are not supported financially, or owned for the most part, by their major league parent clubs. For some teams at levels lower than Double-A, revenue delivered through the relief package could be the difference between long-term survival and going out of business, Warner added.

“A lot of us were left with unsustainable debt burdens,” said DiBella. “You were able to take some loans, but they were in no way sufficient to make up for the devastation. Almost every minor league club has added a million to two million additional debt during this period, and things are not back to normal yet.