Sen. Mark Warner at The Diamond Thursday amplified call for relief funds for minor league teams

At the conclusion of a Thursday afternoon phone interview, Lou DiBella attempted to correct what he perceives as a misconception.
“Minor league teams are not owned by billionaires,” said the president and managing general partner of the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. “We’re not major league teams. We’re minor league teams.”
The pandemic canceled the 2020 minor league season and also affected this season, causing financial strain that DiBella referred to as “devastation.” The Flying Squirrels lost 90% of their revenue in 2020. The team’s 2021 schedule was reduced by 20 games. There were early-season attendance restrictions. The number of full-timers and interns associated with the team dropped from 34 in 2019 to eight during the pandemic, according to Todd Parnell, the organization’s CEO.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., appeared at The Diamond Thursday to amplify his call for assistance to minor league teams. Warner pitched the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which would repurpose $550 million in unspent federal emergency aid to help minor league teams in Virginia and other states.
“We’re not big businesses. We’re not huge corporations,” said DiBella, who expressed appreciation for Warner’s initiative, assisted by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. “We’re on-the-ground, quality-of-life, community businesses, and we got kicked really, really hard. So I’m not only hoping that this kind of relief comes, I’m saying a prayer or two.”
Warner said he hoped his plan, attached to another bill, would be approved by the fall, with revenue distributed within 30 days.
“I’m not talking about going out appropriating new money,” Warner said. “I’m saying there are certain accounts that we’ve not spent down all those dollars, or maybe we did a little better than we expected.”
According to Warner, minor league baseball in many ways was left out of other relief packages, and pointed out that minor league teams are not supported financially, or owned for the most part, by their major league parent clubs. For some teams at levels lower than Double-A, revenue delivered through the relief package could be the difference between long-term survival and going out of business, Warner added.
“A lot of us were left with unsustainable debt burdens,” said DiBella. “You were able to take some loans, but they were in no way sufficient to make up for the devastation. Almost every minor league club has added a million to two million additional debt during this period, and things are not back to normal yet.
“Even in Richmond where, in my mind, we have one of the greatest fan bases in all of minor league baseball, groups aren’t back. Groups aren’t getting together yet and buying. You’re not seeing the sellouts. And it’s expected. It’s going to take a little time.”
Parnell said in addition to the major financial hit the Flying Squirrels took in 2020, they have not been able to fully engage their promotions plans this season because of financial considerations.
“It’s not a want. It’s a need,” he said of the relief package. “We’re back, but we’re not back at full speed. In order to get back to full speed faster and better, the bill that Senator Warner is proposing and backing is critically, critically important to all of us, all across the United States.”
Relief funds could not be used for, say, building a new stadium in Richmond, Warner mentioned.
“What? What? There’s a topic there?” he kidded about the region’s lengthy exploration of a new ballpark to replace The Diamond.
Virginia also has the Norfolk Tides, a Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles; the Fredericksburg Nationals, a Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals; the Lynchburg Hillcats, a Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians; and the Salem Red Sox, a Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
The proposed bill also will include four Virginia teams in the Appalachian League — the Danville Otterbots, the Pulaski River Turtles, the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The 10 teams in the league no longer are Single-A affiliates of major league franchises but have become part of a collegiate summer league pipeline in partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
