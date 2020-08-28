Seven years after leaving Virginia Tech, Logan Thomas is on the verge of being an NFL starter

Washington coach Ron Rivera was able to call on his former assistant, Bills coach Sean McDermott, for a scouting report, and Rivera said the attitude Thomas brings to workouts is a big part of why he's an asset in turning things around in D.C.

"I love his effort," Rivera said. "I love how hard he works. I love the accountability. When he makes a mistake he goes right over to (his position coach, Pete Hoener) and they talk about it. And he tells me he was wrong, ‘I did this and this.’ And they get it corrected.

"That’s what you want from a veteran guy. Even though he’s new to the position, relatively in terms of his development, he’s growing. And he’s the type of guy you want to grow with. You want him to get better and better and have your units get better and better.”

Thomas found his training camp briefly derailed when he tested positive for the coronavirus in late July, and had to isolate for 10 days to avoid spreading it to the rest of the team.

He said he was asymptomatic the whole time, as were his family members, and notes that the bright side is that he probably doesn't have to worry about it now that he likely has at least a few months of immunity during the season.