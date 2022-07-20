Shohei Ohtani is still the best, but different; plus other MLB midseason awards and observations

Has the Year of Ohtani become the Age of Ohtani?

Baseball’s greatest experiment resulted in an American League MVP award last season for Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ two-way superstar from Japan. After years of injury and doubt, Ohtani finally topped the success from his rookie season in the most spectacular way possible, leading Major League Baseball in home runs and putting up excellent numbers on the mound.

Now, he’s doing it again, but differently. Let’s call it the remix.

This year’s version of Ohtani took a little bit longer to get rolling than last year. He struggled at the plate at the beginning of the season, only in the past month or two hitting with the power and consistency we expected after his incredible 2021 campaign. Through 89 games, he’s hitting .258 with 19 home runs and an .835 OPS - really good, and about 30% above league average, but hardly groundbreaking by his standards.

The difference is what Ohtani is doing on the mound. Through 87 innings, Ohtani sports a 2.38 ERA with 123 strikeouts, putting him in the mix among the best pitchers in baseball, despite fewer innings pitched than many of the other aces across MLB. He ranks eighth in baseball in pitching wins above replacement (WAR) on FanGraphs (2.9), and he’s ninth via baseball-reference’s WAR calculations (3.2).

I’ll forgive you if you haven’t taken the time to watch Ohtani this season. The time zone is a natural deterrent for East Coast viewers, but less of one than the shameful Angels themselves, who have somehow figured out a way to fall apart with both Ohtani and Mike Trout putting up MVP-caliber seasons.

Trout, despite dealing with injuries and some atypical slumps, has 24 home runs and a .967 OPS, which ranks fifth across all qualified hitters.

Yawn.

Ohtani’s two-way prowess and Trout’s standard brilliance have led Los Angeles to a … 39-53 record at the All-Star break. Among the teams with a better record: the Texas Rangers (41-49), the Arizona Diamondbacks (40-52) and the battlin’ Baltimore Orioles (46-46).

Yikes.

Nothing helps to explain the bizarre stars-and-scrubs dichotomy than the past six weeks of Angels baseball. Ohtani allowed four runs over three innings on June 2 against the juggernaut New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Since then, he’s allowed two earned runs. Total. In six starts, he’s racked up 39.2 innings and 58 punchouts for a 0.45 ERA. Opposing hitters are batting just .146 with zero home runs in that timeframe.

Ohtani has earned a win on the scorecard for each of those performances, the last being a 12-K gem against the division-leading Houston Astros. It’s hard for Los Angeles to ruin Ohtani’s performances when he has been basically perfect.

Now for the bad:

Ohtani’s first victory in that six-game stretch snapped a streak of 14 consecutive losses for Los Angeles.

The Angels are 12-22 since that victory on June 9 - this doesn’t include the 14-game skid.

The other starting pitchers in the Angels’ six-man rotation have just three victories in that 34-game span.

The Angels haven’t won a game that Ohtani hasn’t started since June 27.

Are the Angels cursed? Well, maybe: Angel Stadium was built on a Native American burial ground. It sounds like a joke, but it’s not.

All of this is proof that even the best of the best can’t singlehandedly carry bad baseball teams. Ancient Greek storytellers couldn’t fathom a more tragic story than the Angels wasting Mike Trout’s prime and then doing the same to a player whose only comparison point is Babe Ruth.

Until we can reverse the Angels’ curse, all we can do is appreciate what Ohtani is doing. Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers and Yordan Alvarez will likely all contend with Ohtani when AL MVP votes are counted at the end of the season, and all of them come from teams that are, at the very least, playoff contenders.

But what Ohtani is doing is unprecedented. The fact he’s been able to largely repeat last year’s success but in a completely new way is the stuff of legends, and the value he adds to his team - and the sport as a whole - cannot be underestimated. Ohtani should be on pace for yet another MVP award, regardless of his team’s success, and I’d have a hard time even considering other options until something slows him down.

Here’s hoping the Age of Ohtani is a lengthy one.

Other midseason awards observations:

NL MVP: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals. Key number: MLB-leading .414 OBP.

Goldschmidt, a 34-year-old first baseman, is not the flashiest player on the planet, but you don’t need to be when you can hit like this. Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting (.330), on-base (.414) and slugging (.590). His Cardinals teammate at the hot corner, Nolan Arenado, has maybe just as strong of a case as the NL’s best player this season, which would be a curious balloting exercise if their numbers hold through the end of the season. In the hunt: Arenado, Cardinals; Manny Machado, Padres; Freddie Freeman, Dodgers; Austin Riley, Braves.

AL Cy Young: Shane McClanahan, Rays. Key number: MLB-leading 1.71 ERA.

A one-inning All-Star dud doesn’t detract from what has been a masterful season for the 25-year-old lefty. McClanahan, in just his second MLB season, rocks maybe the strongest arsenal of pitches in baseball, mixing a fastball that frequently hits 99 mph with a devastating slider, curveball and changeup. McClanahan using his whipping changeup against unsuspecting right-handed hitters is a sight to behold. He’s allowed three earned runs in just one start this entire season, and he has the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the American League (147 Ks, 19 walks). In the hunt: Ohtani, Angels; Justin Verlander, Astros; Alek Manoah, Blue Jays.

NL Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins. Key number: MLB-leading 138.1 innings pitched.

Alcantara has brought together the past and present of pitching in the best of ways. His 99 mph sinker is certainly not something you’d find back in the sport’s glory days, but his workhorse mentality is unparalleled in the current era of bullpen usage and specialization. Alcantara is averaging more than seven innings per start, and any time he doesn’t make it to the eighth is a shock at this point. He’s tossed at least seven innings in 13 consecutive starts, a refreshing zag to modern pitching’s zig. His strikeout numbers aren’t mind-blowing, but when you have a 1.76 ERA and you’re shutting down lineups for almost an entire game, it doesn’t matter. In the hunt: Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers; Max Fried, Braves; Corbin Burnes, Brewers.

AL Rookie of the Year: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners. Key number: .915 OPS since May 15.

I’d be fine awarding Rodriguez just for the show he put on at the Home Run Derby, but his production is making him a runaway selection regardless. Rodriguez, a 21-year-old center fielder from the Dominican Republic, earned his spot onto Seattle’s Opening Day roster, but he struggled out of the gate. He hit .205 in April and didn’t record his first home run until May 1. But as the comfort level has grown, so has the star ability. He’s now up to a .275 average with 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases, and it’s hard to think of a scenario where he loses hold of his rookie crown, especially as he leads Seattle on its current 14-game winning streak. Lock him in as one of baseball’s young superstars going forward. In the hunt: Jeremy Pena, Astros; Bobby Witt Jr., Royals; Adley Rutschman, Orioles.

NL Rookie of the Year: Michael Harris Jr. Key number: 6 Outs Above Average (tied for sixth among MLB outfielders).