Kymberly Blanchard elevated mom multitasking at The Diamond on Friday.

She danced with her 2-year-old son, Campbell, while ordering at a concession stand down the third-base side. She lifted and carried Campbell, who wore a Richmond Flying Squirrels jersey, and then toted food and drink for both of them to their seats.

A band set up on the concourse supplied the music that got Blanchard moving. The weather was pleasant. Nutzy and Nutasha, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ mascots, posed for pictures with perpetual smiles.

Blanchard read and heard reports of Richmond’s need for a new ballpark. But on this Friday afternoon, The Diamond pulled it off again.

“My son just started loving baseball, so it’s pretty much a daily request to come here,” said Blanchard. “It’s a nice place to go to get away with kids and have a special experience. Easy access. Easy entertainment.”

The president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels earlier this month described The Diamond as a “monstrosity.” Lou DiBella added that the facility is “falling apart. Not to mention the fact it's not worthy of the people of the city, and it's certainly an abomination for the disabled, or the elderly, or anybody that has to navigate with some caution."

Ballparkdigest.com has covered the business of baseball stadiums since 2003 and recently released its annual ratings of Double-A's 30. The rankings, according to Ballparkdigest.com, “are not the result of a formal grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games … and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry.”

The Diamond, which opened in 1985, checked in at No. 27, a decline from No. 25 from 2021. At that time, Kevin Reichard, founder and publisher of Ballparkdigest.com, said, “I think it's entirely appropriate, given the condition of the ballpark, the age of the ballpark.”

With this as backdrop, we bring you to 10:45 a.m. Friday. A line of fans, maybe 50 of them, waited for the gates of The Diamond to open for a noon game. The afternoon crowd of 7,065 followed a Thursday night draw of 4,919, and Wednesday night’s gathering of 9,810 on Reading Night, for which students were rewarded with tickets for reaching reading goals.

That crowd of 9,810 was the largest in the Eastern League this season. The Flying Squirrels in 2023 already have drawn four crowds in excess of 8,000, and lead Double-A with an average of 6,423.

“This organization has an extremely unique connection to the people in this community,” Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ CEO and a front-office boss since the franchise came to Richmond in 2010, said Friday. “This market is awesome. The fans are awesome. Our organization -- I don’t mean to be braggadocious -- but we’re pretty awesome, too."

The Flying Squirrels last season led Double-A in average attendance (6,160) and overall attendance (406,560) for the first time.

Spring talk centered on The Diamond’s insufficiencies. Major League Baseball demands a new Richmond ballpark to comply with unmet standards. That stadium is scheduled to open in 2026, per city leaders. It is the projected centerpiece of the $2.4 billion Diamond District, with housing, retail and offices, among other things.

The ballpark will be built, or Richmond will lose baseball, as it did when the Triple-A Braves left for Gwinnett, Georgia, following the 2008 season because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.

Friday afternoon, all of that was low-level background noise, drowned out by the band, the hum of the crowd, between-innings contests, boos following a questionable call at first, the bat's crack, the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

Kymberly Blanchard called a day at The Diamond “a morale boost.”

Said Parnell, “While everybody is looking at the future and talking about what’s going to happen, we need to stop and say, ‘This is pretty damn cool, and pretty damn special.’”

Friday's game: Riley Mahan's two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 5-5 tie and provided the Flying Squirrels with momentum, and the left-handed-hitting first baseman hit another homer in the ninth inning.

But Akron rose in the late innings to take an 11-9 win. The teams, each of which had 11 hits, meet Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

