Sideline fight between players is the low point as Washington gets blown out by unrelenting Cowboys

"It's not easy to try and separate and compartmentalize situations like that," coach Ron Rivera said. "It spills over. It gets to people. It's human nature. These guys are more than just robots that go out there. They have feelings.

"They've got a teammate going through something right now that, it's tough. You have an opportunity (to make the playoffs) and you don't have everybody playing. That's hard on people. I mean, that's not normal (stuff). That's real life (stuff). And that's what they're dealing with. These are young men. And we're just trying to help them along the way."

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys were intent on showing no mercy in the game, setting a number of franchise and NFL records and handing Washington its worst loss by the numbers since 2007, and the worst in terms of sheer gut punch since the 2010 "Monday Night Massacre" by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two weeks ago, Dallas went into FedEx Field and claimed a victory after a week of bombastic talking, including bringing Cowboys logo benches to the stadium, claiming that they had heard from a past opponent that Washington's didn't have working heaters.

Washington reciprocated Sunday by bringing its own benches to Dallas with Football Team logos.