Sideline fight between players is the low point as Washington gets blown out by unrelenting Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas - With the season on the line, the Washington Football Team showed more fight on the sideline than on the field Sunday night.
Defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a heated confrontation during the first half of a 56-14 blowout loss that ends the team's playoff hopes for practical, if not mathematical, purposes.
Payne pointed a finger in Allen's face, and Allen stood and threw a punch. Payne was then sent to the end of the bench, where he sat with a towel over his head for most of the rest of the half.
"I mean, you got brothers?" Payne asked after. "Y'all fight, don't you? (Stuff) happens."
Allen chalked it up to the stress of two straight ugly losses at a pivotal point in the season.
"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist - if you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are hot. Things are hot. Things happen," he said. "It's our job to go out there and play football, and the last two weeks has been probably some of the worst football I've ever been a part of, including myself."
The loss culminates a brutal three weeks for Washington on and off the field. The team was ravaged by COVID infections, and on Friday learned that special teams captain Deshazor Everett was hospitalized, and his girlfriend killed, when Everett crashed the car he was driving on Thursday night.
"It's not easy to try and separate and compartmentalize situations like that," coach Ron Rivera said. "It spills over. It gets to people. It's human nature. These guys are more than just robots that go out there. They have feelings.
"They've got a teammate going through something right now that, it's tough. You have an opportunity (to make the playoffs) and you don't have everybody playing. That's hard on people. I mean, that's not normal (stuff). That's real life (stuff). And that's what they're dealing with. These are young men. And we're just trying to help them along the way."
Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys were intent on showing no mercy in the game, setting a number of franchise and NFL records and handing Washington its worst loss by the numbers since 2007, and the worst in terms of sheer gut punch since the 2010 "Monday Night Massacre" by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Two weeks ago, Dallas went into FedEx Field and claimed a victory after a week of bombastic talking, including bringing Cowboys logo benches to the stadium, claiming that they had heard from a past opponent that Washington's didn't have working heaters.
Washington reciprocated Sunday by bringing its own benches to Dallas with Football Team logos.
The heating wasn't needed as it was 72 degrees in Dallas at kickoff time, but Washington was no doubt feeling the heat as Dak Prescott and company tore the team apart in a listless first half where they scored 42 points.
Prescott became the first quarterback to throw touchdowns to a running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive lineman in the same game.
At one point, Washington fielded 10 defensive players on consecutive plays.
Washington's offense didn't help the cause, led by a rough outing for quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was benched in the fourth quarter, though Rivera said Heinicke will start again on Sunday.
Heinicke disputed that the team didn't show its trademark resilience.
"I don't think it was lacking," he said. "I think we were still resilient. I think we just got our asses whooped. That's that's really all I can say."
Heinicke was given a green light to go long to receiver Terry McLaurin on his first play, but missed McLaurin by about 15 yards and the pass was intercepted.
"We wanted to take a shot and the ball was just too flat," Heinicke said. "Needed to get it a little higher and further and I think Terry would have had a good shot at it."
The Cowboys clinched the NFC East with the title, and also used the late-season series against Washington to reclaim some of their swagger, staying aggressive to the end of the first half in front of a sold-out crowd that created a wall of deafening noise after big plays.
The Cowboys even had a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Washington, now 6-9, will finish with a losing record this season, and has discovered that its perseverance can only go so far.
Payne and Allen were both adamant that their fighting will get put behind them quickly, but as Rivera continues his work to change the culture in Washington, the lasting damage may be yet another round of comparisons to the dysfunction that has long plagued the franchise under owner Dan Snyder.
