Sideline reports from 'the moat' among the changes as 'Sunday Night Football' crew prepares for wild season

The fake noise won’t be necessary during Thursday night’s opener in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are allowing the stadium to be filled to 22 percent capacity, but will be used starting Sunday, with a majority of teams opting to not open their gates.

The NFL has prioritized a safe completion of the season over all other factors, meaning sideline reporters such as Tafoya, and TV camera operators, will have to move to the stands.

Tafoya said players will put on a headset that will allow them to communicate with her during postgame interviews, as well as a monitor that can show highlights from the game.

For announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, the goal will be to emulate the energy of a full house, even if there isn’t one.

Michaels joked that his career has come full circle.

“When I did the San Francisco Giants in the 70s, I got used to doing games with no fans, because there would be like 3,000,” he said with a laugh. “One night they handed me the attendance figure and I just started naming people, and saying who was there.”

The broadcast will feature a Zoom mosaic of fans watching at home that will be interspersed from time to time.