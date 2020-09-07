Sideline reports from 'the moat' among the changes as 'Sunday Night Football' crew prepares for wild season

Michele Tafoya usually has the best seats in the house. Thursday night, she plans to bring binoculars.
“First time in my career,” she said last week. “I want to see things up close like I normally can.”
Tafoya, the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts, will do her reporting from the first row of the stands this season, an area that has been dubbed “the moat” because of its distance from the players on the field.
That’s just one of the notable changes viewers can expect Thursday when the NFL season kicks off.
Artificial crowd noise will also be a staple of broadcasts, as it has been during NBA, NHL and MLB games.
NFL Films created an audio archive, leaning on hours of footage filmed in each stadium over the past four years. The result is a crowd that will sound true to the city — Eagles fans will do their E-A-G-L-E-S chant, and the noises after interceptions and other big plays will be authentic.
“The demo I heard was tremendous,” SNF executive producer Fred Gaudelli said. “I’ve never seen NFL Films do anything that wasn’t first class. The system they built, and they had to do this for every stadium, think of how tedious that was. I think it’s going to sound great.”
An audio engineer will be tasked with “scoring” each game live, much as a conductor does.
The fake noise won’t be necessary during Thursday night’s opener in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are allowing the stadium to be filled to 22 percent capacity, but will be used starting Sunday, with a majority of teams opting to not open their gates.
The NFL has prioritized a safe completion of the season over all other factors, meaning sideline reporters such as Tafoya, and TV camera operators, will have to move to the stands.
Tafoya said players will put on a headset that will allow them to communicate with her during postgame interviews, as well as a monitor that can show highlights from the game.
For announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, the goal will be to emulate the energy of a full house, even if there isn’t one.
Michaels joked that his career has come full circle.
“When I did the San Francisco Giants in the 70s, I got used to doing games with no fans, because there would be like 3,000,” he said with a laugh. “One night they handed me the attendance figure and I just started naming people, and saying who was there.”
The broadcast will feature a Zoom mosaic of fans watching at home that will be interspersed from time to time.
Michaels will also take the occasional week off to minimize his travel, with Mike Tirico filling in. The rest of the crew will socially distance, including an additional production truck being put into play each week.
One notable omission will be Collinsworth’s introduction each week, as he slides into the booth alongside Michaels. Because of social distancing, they’ll have to remain 6 feet apart.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring that back before the end of the season,” Collinsworth joked.
Note: Washington added 13 players to its practice squad on Sunday, though receiver Trey Quinn was not among them — he was signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad.
Because Washington has an international player (DL David Bada), the team can have 17 practice squad players, meaning four spots remain vacant at the moment.
The practice squad players are Bada, DE Jordan Brailford, WR Tony Brown, CB Aaron Colvin, G Joshua Garnett, TE Hale Hentges, QB Steven Montez, LB Jared Norris, DE Nate Orchard, LB Donald Payne, C Ross Pierschbacher, S Jeremy Reaves and WR Cam Sims.
