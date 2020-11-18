Signs point to Giants' Double-A team returning to RVA, with Nats' Triple-A team elsewhere

The Nationals’ Triple-A team has been based in Fresno, Calif., for the last two years. The Washington Nationals began play in 2005 and their Triple-A teams have also called New Orleans, Columbus, and Syracuse home. San Francisco’s Double-A team will be a long way from California no matter where it’s stationed. There is no Double-A league west of the Texas League.

The Giants’ player-development, Kyle Haines, told The Times-Dispatch last week that it was the organization's desire that San Francisco’s Double-A affiliate return to Richmond. Wednesday, Haines said that he is unaware of any deals having officially been closed between the Giants and affiliates.

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, chose not to comment Wednesday. Under the new structure involving MLB and the minors, Flying Squirrels ownership and management teams have no influence on the selection of their parent club.

As VCU and the Flying Squirrels collaborate on a plan to build a new stadium as part of the VCU Athletics Village along the Hermitage Road corridor, an affiliation with the Nationals would help generate momentum. Additionally, greater interest in the Richmond team would be natural if it were affiliated with the Nationals, rather than the Giants.