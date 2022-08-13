Smith dominates Truck playoff race at Richmond, locks himself into round of 8

BY CHRIS WILBERS
Richmond Times-DIspatch
Chandler Smith led the final 176 laps of the Worldwide Express 250 to punch his ticket to the second round of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs.
Saturday night's victory was the fifth of Smith's career and his third this season. The win capped a big two weeks for Smith, as he became a father to Chandler Smith Jr. on Aug. 2.
Behind Smith was Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger and Corey Heim.
Enfinger won at Indianapolis Raceway Park last month to lock his way into the round of 8.
Majeski started from the pole and led 73 laps early to claim the opening stage. However, a slow pit stop in which his jackman fell in front of his No. 66 Toyota shuffled Majeski out of the lead, and he was unable to regain it.
Completing the top 10 were Taylor Gray, Matt Crafton, Christian Eckes, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar. Stewart Friesen (11th) and Ben Rhodes (18thn) were the only playoff contenders to finish outside the top 10.
PHOTOS: Saturday at Richmond Raceway
Crews used umbrellas to keep the interior of cars cooler as they awaited inspection for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
A car awaited inspection Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Crews used umbrellas to keep its interior cooler.
A crewman with Chase Purdy's Toiyota made adjustments to the cockpit under the watchful eye of a NASCAR OFFICIAL before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
A crewman checks the tire pressure on Chandler Smith's truck before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Driver Tyler Hill gets instructions from his crew before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Corey Heim adjusts his safety equipment before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Hailie Deegan, driver of the No. 1 truck in the Camping World Truck Series, signed autographs on Saturday.
Matt Gresham of Fluvanna County collected autographs at Richmond Raceway on Saturday during a session with drivers in the Camping World Truck Series.
Denny Hamliin, center, talks with his crew after qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Joey Logano talks with his crew chief after the conclusion of practice for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 truck in the Camping World Truck Series, signs autographs for fans at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson smiles after climbing from his car and winning the pole for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Kyle Larson speaks with the media after winning the pole for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Kyle Larson signs an autograph for a fan after winning the pole for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Trucks take the green flag to start the Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Trucks enter the first turn of the Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Ty Majeski #66 begins to lap cars as he leads the Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Trucks take the green flag to start the Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Pit-road problems have plagued Denny Hamlin throughout this season. Hamlin, once again set to race at his home track at Richmond Raceway, has accrued 31 penalties this season, leading to a “frustrating” level of inconsistency.
Chesapeake triplets Ashton Burkett (from left), Caitlyn Burkett and Brittany Burkett, who are 12 years old, watched qualifying for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 from the pit area on Saturday.
Former NASCAR series driver Jeff Burton guides the hand of Kolby Garrison as she feels the contours of a race car before her ride-a-long with Burton, an NBC Sports commentator and South Boston native. NBC Sports will feature Garrison, who is blind, in a pre-race segment on its Sunday afternoon broadcast before the Federated Auto Parts 400.
Rajah Caruth of No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado gets ready for the qualifying for NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Crews work on Mason Maggio's #96 Chevrolet Silverado for NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Crews pushed the No. 77 Chevrolet for Concord, N.C.-based Spire Motorsports after an inspection on Saturday during NASCAR’s summer race weekend at Richmond Raceway.
A NASCAR official watched as crews made late adjustments to trucks before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
NASCAR Truck series driver Hailie Deegan, confers with her crew chief Jerry Baxter before qualifying for Friday nights theWorld Wide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway.
NASCAR series driver Austin Dillon (right) looks over qualifying data with crew chief Justin Alexander, as they prepare for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400.
Former NASCAR series driver and current NBC Sports commentator Ward Burton, guides Kolby Garrison hand as she feels the contours of a race car, before her ride-a-long with Burton. Garrison is blind and NBC Sports will feature her in a pre-race segement on Sunday afternoon broadcast before the Auto Parts 400.
NASCAR series driver Austin Cindric,watches the leader board ,during Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400
Kolby Garrison of Greensboro NC, recieves a hug after her ride-a-long with former NASCAR Series driver and NBC analyst Ward Burton.. Garrison is blind and NBC Sports will feature her in a pre-race segement on Sunday afternoon before the Auto Parts 400.
NASCAR series driver Aric Almirola (right) and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer,look over data during qualifying for Sundays Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond International Raceway.
Kolby Garrison of Greensboro NC, is all smiles as before her ride-a-long with former NASCAR Series driver and NBC analyst Ward Burton.. Garrison is blind and NBC Sports will feature her in a pre-race segement on Sunday afternoon before the Auto Parts 400.
NBC Sports crew members, help Kolby Garrison with her helmet before her ride-a-long with Burton. Garrison is blind and NBC Sports will feature her in a pre-race segement on Sunday afternoon before the Auto Parts 400.
NASCAR series driver Martin Truex, looks at the leader before qualifying for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway Friday.
Chandler Smith celebrates with with a burnout after winning the Worldwide Express 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Chandler Smith celebrates with a burnout that engulfs his truck after winning the Worldwide Express 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Chandler Smith celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the Worldwide Express 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Chandler Smith celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the Worldwide Express 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Chandler Smith celebrates with his crew in Victory Lane after winning the Worldwide Express 250 Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
