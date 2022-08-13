Smith dominates Truck playoff race at Richmond, locks himself into round of 8

Chandler Smith led the final 176 laps of the Worldwide Express 250 to punch his ticket to the second round of the Camping World Truck Series playoffs.

Saturday night's victory was the fifth of Smith's career and his third this season. The win capped a big two weeks for Smith, as he became a father to Chandler Smith Jr. on Aug. 2.

Behind Smith was Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger and Corey Heim.

Enfinger won at Indianapolis Raceway Park last month to lock his way into the round of 8.

Majeski started from the pole and led 73 laps early to claim the opening stage. However, a slow pit stop in which his jackman fell in front of his No. 66 Toyota shuffled Majeski out of the lead, and he was unable to regain it.

Completing the top 10 were Taylor Gray, Matt Crafton, Christian Eckes, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar. Stewart Friesen (11th) and Ben Rhodes (18thn) were the only playoff contenders to finish outside the top 10.