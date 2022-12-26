Some of the famed 'Hogs' disassociate from Commanders ahead of Sunday's mascot reveal

A star-studded celebration of Washington's Super Bowl past hit a speed bump on Monday.

Representatives for five of the original "Hogs" offensive linemen issued a statement stating the group "(does) not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management and require that their legacy and brand is protected."

Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns is when the team will unveil its new mascot. Fans were invited earlier in the year to vote on the two finalists, a hog or a dog.

The hog is a nod to Washington's offensive line that led the way to three Super Bowl titles.

Their biggest fans, the Hogettes, will be in attendance this weekend, in costume for the first time since 2012. So will legendary Washington coach Joe Gibbs, his first public appearance with the team since the renaming to Commanders.

However, five of the Hogs (and their teammates) - Joe Jacoby, Mark May, John Riggins, Fred Dean and Doc Walker - issued a statement protesting the team's use of their moniker without compensation.

Through attorney Seth Breenzweig, they wrote that they "have tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months now but to no avail."

Other members of the Hogs are expected to attend Sunday's event.

The team said in a statement: "We are planning a celebration of the greatest offensive line ever to play the game. The HOGS are a key part of our franchise's history and we want to keep their legacy alive with the next generation of fans.

"We have been working with the Hogs on this event for six months and look forward to welcoming them and Coach Gibbs back."

The group of five is requesting a trademark for the term "Hogs," which the team has not contested.

One trademark attorney contacted Monday said the team would not likely need to compensate for the use of the term and could freely create a hog mascot, though there has not been any legal action filed, so they could not weigh in definitively on the merits of a potential case.

Riggins has previously been critical of owner Dan Snyder and the ownership change. Walker is a member of the team's official radio broadcast.

Sunday's game is also a major one for the current edition of the team. The Commanders hold the final playoff spot by just half a game, and likely need to win their final two games, against Cleveland and Dallas, to secure a playoff spot.