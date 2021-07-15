Somerset took Trenton's Double-A slot for stadium reasons. Should Squirrels fans feel squeamish?

He added that “everybody knows the stakes.”

VCU and the Flying Squirrels continue to collaborate on a vision for a new stadium near The Diamond, along the Hermitage Road corridor, and have for five years. VCU drives the proposed project, with the ballpark as centerpiece of the Rams Athletics Village. VCU’s timeline, tightly intertwined with fundraising elements coming out of a pandemic, is unrelated to the timeline of the Flying Squirrels, who would be tenants.

MLB and the Yankees shifting the Double-A affiliate from Trenton to Somerset “proved that anything can happen, but I don’t think that Richmonders and Squirrels fans should be concerned,” Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, said Tuesday. “I think they should just keep on loving us and keep on coming out to the ballpark and keep on enjoying the environment that we work so diligently and hard to provide for them.

“We always try to control the things we can control, right? So let’s control what this place is to hundreds of thousands of people that live in the Richmond region, and the rest will take care of itself.”