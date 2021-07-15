Somerset took Trenton's Double-A slot for stadium reasons. Should Squirrels fans feel squeamish?

Somerset’s debut in the Double-A Northeast this season might make Richmond Flying Squirrels fans feel a touch squeamish.
Somerset, the New York Yankees’ Double-A affiliate that’s spending the week in Richmond, in November of 2020 took over the franchise that had been associated with the Yankees and located for 18 years in Trenton, N.J.
Somerset, a community in central New Jersey, was previously a member of the independent Atlantic League, whose teams are not connected to Major League Baseball organizations.
According to the Yankees, the move to Somerset from New Jersey’s state capital was taken to provide their Double-A players with improved stadium conditions, a high priority since MLB assumed control of the minors during the offseason. The Yankees statement: “This decision was made strictly on the basis of what we believe to be the best facility to develop our young players."
This was the same reason Virginia’s capital lost the Triple-A Richmond Braves after the 2008 season, and remains a concern because there is no firm plan to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985.
MLB has set ballpark standards for minor league franchises that The Diamond fails to meet. As this season began in May, the president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, Lou DiBella, said, “We need to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period.”
He added that “everybody knows the stakes.”
VCU and the Flying Squirrels continue to collaborate on a vision for a new stadium near The Diamond, along the Hermitage Road corridor, and have for five years. VCU drives the proposed project, with the ballpark as centerpiece of the Rams Athletics Village. VCU’s timeline, tightly intertwined with fundraising elements coming out of a pandemic, is unrelated to the timeline of the Flying Squirrels, who would be tenants.
MLB and the Yankees shifting the Double-A affiliate from Trenton to Somerset “proved that anything can happen, but I don’t think that Richmonders and Squirrels fans should be concerned,” Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, said Tuesday. “I think they should just keep on loving us and keep on coming out to the ballpark and keep on enjoying the environment that we work so diligently and hard to provide for them.
“We always try to control the things we can control, right? So let’s control what this place is to hundreds of thousands of people that live in the Richmond region, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Trenton, for a season, got an unexpected upgrade. Trenton was scheduled to be part of a college summer league along with the Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. But the Toronto Blue Jays are prohibited from playing in Toronto for pandemic reasons, so they’re playing home games at Triple-A Buffalo (Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate). The Triple-A Buffalo Bisons shifted home games in Trenton.
As this season progresses, Trenton investigates the possibility of replacing the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate with another affiliated team at its Arm & Hammer Ballpark (opened in 1994) in Mercer County, N.J.
When the Yankees announced they were leaving, Mercer County spokeswoman Julie Willmot said in a statement, “the potential is out there for another AA organization to make Arm & Hammer Park its home … We take a lot of pride in the ballpark and Mercer County is excited about the possibilities.”
Note: MLB recently announced a playoff format for the Double-A Northeast, which previously had none. The top two teams as determined by winning percentage, regardless of division, will compete in a best-of-five series beginning Sept. 21. The regular season ends Sept. 19.
“It’s great for everybody involved,” said Parnell. “It’s great for the players to have something to shoot for. It’s great for our fans, something to keep up with and have meaningful games down the stretch run. There’s nothing, in my opinion, in sports like a stretch run in baseball.
“Hopefully in 2021, we’ll be a part of it.”
