Something new: Chase Young has mentors in the building as he shoots for NFL stardom in Washington

ASHBURN — In Chase Young’s world, the ultimate compliment is to be a “dude.”
College coach Urban Meyer? He’s a dude. So is Young’s late grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran, and Washington Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who has helped show Young the ropes since the rookie was drafted.
“Being a dude I feel like stems from who you are as a person,” Young said. “Some people can act like a dude, you can talk and say that you are a dude, but the only thing that tells you if you really are a dude is by your actions.”
Among the criteria, he said, are being accountable, taking care of business, not having any off-the-field issues, and “making plays and just being a good person.”
Young is well along the path to the title himself. A college superstar at Ohio State, the pass rusher was taken No. 2 overall by Washington this year.
The latter part is a familiar story — Washington has had a number of high picks in recent years. This time, though, there seems to be a good system in place to help him grow and develop, without the worries that the franchise will end up ruining another young talent.
Young joins a defensive line that already has four first-round draft picks, all of whom are proving themselves at the NFL level.
Kerrigan has been there the longest, and Young is already asking him questions about preparing his body for the grind of an NFL season, but defensive tackle Jonathan Allen might be the most similar, a player from a highly successful college program who is used to things being run efficiently with a win as the result.
Allen said he’s been a big fan of coach Ron Rivera, who arrived with the promise of bringing a new culture to Washington.
“I’m tired of losing,” Allen said. “We’re tired of losing. Everybody here is tired of losing. We want to win, and if it’s not about winning, I really don’t care about it. So I’m just going out there every day, trying to do what I can to help this organization win like I know we can. That’s all I care about.”
Young will be a key piece of that puzzle. He followed in the footsteps of the Bosa brothers, Nick and Joey, who were star pass rushers at Ohio State who are now dominating the NFL.
During his collegiate days, Young would ask his coaches to pull tape of NFL pass rushers, so he could begin to study the adjustments he’d need to make to be successful at this level.
The only speed bump came last week, when a hip flexor injury sidelined him for a few days of practice. Rivera said the team was overly cautious in bringing him back — Young rejoined 11-on-11 work Tuesday.
“We want to be smart with him, but we also want to make sure mentally he’s where he needs to be,” Rivera said. “Emotionally, it’s the same thing because frustration does set in. I’ve seen it with young guys that just want to be out there and showing everybody that he’s worth the second pick of the draft.”
That may or may not come this year, but his coaches believe he’s setting the foundation for a productive future in Washington.
“He knows what he’s doing right now, and it’s not too big for him,” defensive line coach Sam Mills III said. “With a rookie, you always worry about mental overload, and he’s been really good so far. I’m just excited about his future, and I’m excited about how fast he’s picking everything up.”
