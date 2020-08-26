Something new: Chase Young has mentors in the building as he shoots for NFL stardom in Washington

Kerrigan has been there the longest, and Young is already asking him questions about preparing his body for the grind of an NFL season, but defensive tackle Jonathan Allen might be the most similar, a player from a highly successful college program who is used to things being run efficiently with a win as the result.

Allen said he’s been a big fan of coach Ron Rivera, who arrived with the promise of bringing a new culture to Washington.

“I’m tired of losing,” Allen said. “We’re tired of losing. Everybody here is tired of losing. We want to win, and if it’s not about winning, I really don’t care about it. So I’m just going out there every day, trying to do what I can to help this organization win like I know we can. That’s all I care about.”

Young will be a key piece of that puzzle. He followed in the footsteps of the Bosa brothers, Nick and Joey, who were star pass rushers at Ohio State who are now dominating the NFL.

During his collegiate days, Young would ask his coaches to pull tape of NFL pass rushers, so he could begin to study the adjustments he’d need to make to be successful at this level.