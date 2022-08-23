Sonny Jurgensen to have his number retired; Chase Young will miss at least four games

Washington legend Sonny Jurgensen will become the fourth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired during a Jan. 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jurgensen, a Hall of Fame quarterback who later became the voice of the team on radio broadcasts, turned 88 years old on Tuesday.
Jurgensen's No. 9 will join Sammy Baugh (33), Bobby Mitchell (49) and Sean Taylor (21) as players whose numbers have been formally retired.
"From hanging up my cleats to hanging up my clipboard and headset a few decades later, my time spent in Washington meant the world to me," Jurgensen said in a statement.
Also Tuesday, Washington moved three players to the injured list as part of the NFL-mandated cut to 80 players.
Nate Gerry, a linebacker who was signed to add depth earlier this month, was one of the three, as was center Tyler Larsen.
The third was defensive end Chase Young. The move means Young will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Coach Ron Rivera said there was little to report on Young's ongoing rehab for a torn ACL.
"As we go through this, it's hard to predict on recovery time," Rivera said. "This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can't tell you."
Washington Commanders preseason game vs. Carolina
Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Kenny Robinson (27) and defensive tackle Marquan McCall (78) try to stop him during the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 13, 2022 FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
