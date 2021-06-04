Sources: NFL training camp will return to Richmond this year for one week; city will not pay for Washington's appearance

The Washington Football Team will bring its training camp to Richmond this July, the team and city will jointly announce on Friday morning.
The camp agreement will look significantly different than it has in past years, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the arrangement.
Instead of a two-week stay, Washington will be here for only one week, from Tuesday, July 27, to Saturday, July 31, before returning to Ashburn to prepare for its preseason games.
Also, the city will not be asked to make a $500,000 contribution to the team for its appearance. Instead, the team will rent out the Leigh Street facility for the week at a cost of $100,000.
The five open practices will culminate with a special workout on July 31, as all NFL teams will participate in a nationwide day celebrating the return of football.
Fans will be allowed to view the workouts, with full capacity expected, though no decision has been made yet about whether signing autographs will be permitted. The NFL and the NFL Players Association continue to work through the COVID-19 protocols that will be in force.
This appearance in Richmond is beneficial for both sides, and aims to bring about a better ending after years of bickering over whether the city should have offered subsidies to the team.
Last year was set to be the final year of an eight-season agreement between the two sides, and was the first since the team completely overhauled its operations, firing longtime President Bruce Allen and bringing in new coach Ron Rivera to oversee the rebuilding of the organization’s culture.
Rivera was set to announce early in his tenure that the final contractual appearance in Richmond would be made without the $500,000 subsidy, and the team would forgive unpaid cash from the previous year’s appearance.
However, that announcement was scheduled for March 12, the day the team, and most of society, shut down due to the coronavirus.
The new agreement is also a positive for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who has previously said he would welcome the team, but not at taxpayers’ expense. The initial deal was struck under a previous administration.
Asked last month about the benefits of holding camp on the road, Rivera cited the need to engage different parts of the fanbase.
Richmond has historically had a massive Washington football following, but as was the case in other markets, TV viewership and interest slipped over the past decade as the team struggled on the field and generated less-than-savory headlines off of it.
Rivera is no stranger to holding training camp remotely — it’s also something he did while coaching the Carolina Panthers.
“’You’ve got the guys and they’re away from specific distractions; it’s an opportunity to bond a little bit more as a team,” he said. “It is also a chance to reach out to a different part of your fanbase. Gets the guys traveling a bit, those types of things. And you don’t tear up your practice fields.”
The team has a website devoted to camp at WashingtonFootball.com/TrainingCamp that a team official said will be updated throughout the summer.
