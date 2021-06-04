Sources: NFL training camp will return to Richmond this year for one week; city will not pay for Washington's appearance

Last year was set to be the final year of an eight-season agreement between the two sides, and was the first since the team completely overhauled its operations, firing longtime President Bruce Allen and bringing in new coach Ron Rivera to oversee the rebuilding of the organization’s culture.

Rivera was set to announce early in his tenure that the final contractual appearance in Richmond would be made without the $500,000 subsidy, and the team would forgive unpaid cash from the previous year’s appearance.

However, that announcement was scheduled for March 12, the day the team, and most of society, shut down due to the coronavirus.

The new agreement is also a positive for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who has previously said he would welcome the team, but not at taxpayers’ expense. The initial deal was struck under a previous administration.

Asked last month about the benefits of holding camp on the road, Rivera cited the need to engage different parts of the fanbase.

Richmond has historically had a massive Washington football following, but as was the case in other markets, TV viewership and interest slipped over the past decade as the team struggled on the field and generated less-than-savory headlines off of it.