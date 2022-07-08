Speedy Gigliotti finding footing with Flying Squirrels

For Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder Mike Gigliotti, speed came through a combination of nature and nurture.

“I’ve always been a faster guy but that doesn’t mean you can’t get faster,” Gigliotti said. “I’ve always worked on it in the offseason.”

The offseason work has paid off as Gigliotti leads Richmond and is tied for fourth in the league in stolen bases (19). Speed helped Gigliotti as a wide receiver and safety in football and a shooting guard in basketball before committing to baseball his sophomore year of high school.

Gigliotti played for Florida powerhouse Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy high school under coach Rich Bielski. The pair won state titles in 2012 and 2013, and Gigliotti said he attributes a lot of what he knows about winning to Bielski.

“He was one of the best coaches I’ve had, he really just taught us how to win,” Gigliotti said. “It was a different style of coaching that I carry with me to this day.”

That winning mentality traveled with Gigliotti to Lipscomb University. Freshman year he was named A Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American. Junior year Gigliotti was the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Sporting Goods Gold Glove award winner after posting a .944 fielding percentage.

Although base stealing has always been a part of Gigliotti’s arsenal dating back to high school he said that his ability to use his speed to get on base via bunts can be traced to his time learning from former minor leaguer and Lipscomb assistant Brad Coon.

“He pulled me under his wing and taught me how to bunt,” Gigliotti said. “My freshman year I took more bunt reps than swing reps.”

The reps paid off as Gigliotti led Division I in bunt singles for three consecutive seasons from his freshman to junior year. Gigliotti said his ability to get on base with a bunt has been a unique tool in his tool belt for his professional career.

“It’s a good weapon to have in your back pocket,” Gigliotti said. “I know I’m not going to bunt my way to the big leagues, you gotta swing it, but that doesn’t mean you can’t lay some bunts down to get on base and score some runs and help the ballclub win.”

On a personal level Gigliotti said it’s nice to have the ability to lay a bunt in his back pocket should he suffer a hitting slump.

“It’s nice laying a bunt down here and there to keep yourself afloat,” Gigliotti said. “Not feeling too sexy with the bat? OK lay a bunt down.”

It’s been a roller coaster of a start to Gigliotti’s professional career, playing for three organizations since being selected with the 120th overall pick by the Kansas City Royals in the 2017 draft. Injuries have been an unfortunate part of Gigliotti’s career including tearing his ACL in 2018.

“I don’t like talking about it too much because it’s been such a big aspect of my minor career,” Gigliotti said. “Just needing to stay on the field.”

After three seasons with the Royals organization Gigliotti was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in September of 2020. With the sporting world on pause for the COVID-19 pandemic Gigliotti completed his Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies from Lipscomb.

The Rays released Gigliotti after a little more than a year in their system before he was claimed off waivers by the Giants organization. After only playing 27 games from the end of the 2019 season to the start of the 2022 season Gigliotti has been a mainstay in Richmond’s lineup, starting in 55 of the team’s 79 games.

Gigliotti said he was confident in his ability on the field coming into the season but staying on the field was the biggest goal.

“The biggest goal of mine is to stay healthy,” Gigliotti said. “I know if I stay healthy, my numbers, my stats all that are going to be there.”

The 6-foot-1-inch outfielder is hitting .238 and has a .385 on-base percentage through 180 at-bats. After collecting 10 home runs through his first four minor league seasons Gigliotti has seven in 2022 alone.

Gigliotti said he has changed habits including his diet and sleeping routine, which has helped him sustain his health this season.

“I’ve been having a good understanding of what it takes to be healthy, stay healthy and it’s been translating,” Gigliotti said. “I’ve been getting a lot of at-bats on the field, playing a lot of games and feeling great.”

Friday’s game

Reading 4, Flying Squirrels 2 (10): The Flying Squirrels lost in extra innings Friday in its matchup against the Reading Fightin Phils in front of a crowd of 5,100.

Lefty Kyle Harrison allowed two hits, three walks and struck out three batters in six innings on the mound. Flying Squirrels catcher Brandon Martorano opened the scoring in the seventh inning, drilling an RBI double to left field that scored Brett Auerbach.

Richmond gave up a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning. Left fielder Diego Ricones answered back and drove Michael Gigliotti home on a double to center field to even the score at 2.

The Fightin Phils scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning and the Flying Squirrels were unable to extend the game past the 10th.