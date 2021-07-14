Sporting unearthly control, Squirrels righty Caleb Kilian struck 'Wild Thing' tag

There is the notion that occasional walks, spread out, help a pitcher's case. Periodically work around a batter. Be less predictable while making hitters less comfortable by moving the ball away from the strike zone more frequently. A pinch of wildness may not be such a bad thing.

At this stage in his career, Kilian subscribes to none of that, and who can blame him?

He hasn’t lost as a pro.

“I just don’t like giving away free bags. Especially lead-off walks. Lead-off walks seem to always score,” said the 6-foot-4 Kilian, who grew up in the Dallas area and spent three years at Texas Tech.

He knows statistics also reflect that a batter’s likelihood of reaching base drops significantly if he falls behind 0-1 in the count. So Kilian focuses on throwing first-pitch strikes and, heaven knows, avoiding the delivery of four balls to anybody.

“If they get on first, I want them to earn that. I don’t want to just give it to them for free, you know?” he said.