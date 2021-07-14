Sporting unearthly control, Squirrels righty Caleb Kilian struck 'Wild Thing' tag

Caleb Kilian swears that when he pitched as a youngster, he was called “Wild Thing,” because had trouble throwing the ball over home plate. Kilian tried to hurl too hard. Accuracy suffered.
Between then and now, Kilian gradually refined that approach to the extent that his control rates as unearthly. It's the foundation of striking professional success.
Kilian, a Richmond Flying Squirrels right-hander who turned 24 in June, is 6-0 with a 1.48 ERA this season at two stops in the San Francisco Giants’ system. He began the year at Class A Eugene, and elevated in late May to Double-A Richmond, where Kilian is 3-0 with a 2.09 ERA (eight starts).
Since being chosen by the Giants in the eighth round of the 2019 draft, Kilian has worked 85 professional innings. He walked nine.
“Wild Thing?” He issued six walks in his first 47 Double-A innings.
“If you settle down and throw the ball where you want to, you have a lot more success than just throwing hard and not know where it’s going, or throwing it right down the middle,” said Kilian, who's scheduled to pitch Thursday night for Richmond against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees) at The Diamond.
Kilian on Monday was named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week for July 5-11. Before his promotion to Double-A, Kilian was twice named High-A West Pitcher of the Week in May.
There is the notion that occasional walks, spread out, help a pitcher's case. Periodically work around a batter. Be less predictable while making hitters less comfortable by moving the ball away from the strike zone more frequently. A pinch of wildness may not be such a bad thing.
At this stage in his career, Kilian subscribes to none of that, and who can blame him?
He hasn’t lost as a pro.
“I just don’t like giving away free bags. Especially lead-off walks. Lead-off walks seem to always score,” said the 6-foot-4 Kilian, who grew up in the Dallas area and spent three years at Texas Tech.
He knows statistics also reflect that a batter’s likelihood of reaching base drops significantly if he falls behind 0-1 in the count. So Kilian focuses on throwing first-pitch strikes and, heaven knows, avoiding the delivery of four balls to anybody.
“If they get on first, I want them to earn that. I don’t want to just give it to them for free, you know?” he said.
Kilian began the year ranked as the Giants’ No. 30 minor league prospect, and he’s rising on updated lists. There’s that "late life" on his fastball, giddy-up that seems to kick in past the halfway point of the trip to the plate. Kilian stays in the mid-90s, and there could be more velocity coming with weight gain.
On Tuesday, Kilian said he weighed 203 pounds, with room for solid addition. He weighed 180 at Texas Tech, which Kilian helped to a pair of College World Series appearances.
“I think maybe my metabolism is finally starting to slow down a little bit. I’m able to put on some weight, and I think that’s helped me carry my velocity a little longer into the game,” he said.
The 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the pandemic, but Kilian does not believe that interfered with his professional trajectory. He kept pitching, into a net, to catchers, during loosely organized summer games among pro players in Texas, and at the Giants fall instructional league sessions.
“I tried to use the time to get better instead of wasting a whole year and not throwing, and getting worse,” said Kilian.
