Sports briefs: Cleveland's Bieber among finalists for Cy Young

Baseball
Cleveland’s Bieber among
finalists for Cy Young
Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber moved one step closer to winning the AL Cy Young Award when he was announced as one of the top three finishers in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Bieber joined Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the list of finalists. But Bieber is considered the favorite after the 25-year-old right-hander went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced next week.
The top finishers in voting for AL Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash, Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo and Rick Renteria, who was let go by the Chicago White Sox after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Cash was roundly criticized for pulling ace left-hander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 of the World Series against the champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Balloting for the BBWAA awards was completed before the start of the postseason.
The finalists for AL rookie of the year are Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert of the White Sox. Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams are the top finishers for the NL rookie award.
College football
SEC fines Florida’s Mullen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The SEC fined Gators coach Dan Mullen $25,000 on Monday for his part in the Florida-Missouri benches-clearing melee Saturday night in the Swamp.
After reviewing the fight, the league also suspended defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell for the first half of Saturday’s showdown between the No. 8 Gators (3-1) and No. 5 Georgia (4-1) — a game that well could decide the SEC East winner.
Following the game, Mullen said he was trying to prevent the situation from escalating, but accepts the SEC’s ruling.
A questionable hit by Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat on Gators quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half ignited the clash that led to three ejections at halftime of UF’s 41-17 victory. Carter, a second-year starter and key player, was among them.
Georgia missing pieces
ahead of clash with Florida
Defensive back Richard LeCounte has been moved out of intensive care in an Athens hospital as he recovers from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident that will keep him out of No. 5 Georgia’s game against No. 8 Florida on Saturday.
Coach Kirby Smart said Monday defensive lineman Julian Rochester also will not play against Florida due to a knee injury. Two starters, safety Lewis Cine (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (elbow), have not been ruled out.
Smart said he doesn’t know if Davis will be able to play with a brace on the injured elbow.
Smart said wide receiver George Pickens and running back Kenny McIntosh could play against Florida after being held out of last week’s win at Kentucky with injuries.
Pitt’s Ford opts out of season
Pittsburgh’s attempt to salvage what has become a disappointing season won’t include safety Paris Ford.
Coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed Monday that Ford, a redshirt junior, has opted out of the Panthers’ final four games.
nhra
Torrence, Hagan, Enders, Smith win season championships
Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Matt Smith held onto their points leads to win season titles Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Finals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Torrence raced to his third straight Top Fuel championship, Hagan claimed his third Funny Car title, Enders won her fourth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle title.
Hagan and Enders raced to event victories as well, with Hagan giving Don Schumacher Racing its 14th straight victory in the class dating to 2019. He beat Ron Capps with a 3.914-second run at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT for his third win of the season and 36th overall.
Enders raced to her fourth victory of the season and 29th overall. She beat Kyle Koretsky with a 6.643 at 206.39 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Antron Brown won the Top Fuel event, and Angie Smith — Mike Smith’s wife — topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.
Brown beat Torrence in the final with a 3.759 at 315.34 for his first victory in more than two years and 51st overall.
Angie Smith won for the second time in her career, topping Steve Johnson with a 6.917 at 194.83 on an EBR.
Elsewhere
Arizona athletics department eliminates 21 positions
Arizona athletics is eliminating 21 full-time positions and 15 previously-frozen positions to help overcome financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cuts and reorganization planning will reduce the department’s overall spending by $30 million this fiscal year and beyond. The department faces a projected $45 million revenue loss due to restrictions of fan attendance at athletic events, a reduced football schedule and uncertainty of other revenue streams.
Liberty’s Ionescu has ankle surgery
NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed.
Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some cleanup on it last week. Doctor Martin O’Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery.
Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity.
