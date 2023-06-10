They were bigger and beefier than the other cars on the grid. They had their own basso profundo sound that made the prototypes and sports cars around them seem, well, whiny.

NASCAR and the Le Mans organizers, l’Automobile-Club de l’Ouest, had worked out an agreement to add a two-car class to the endurance classic, and the stock car series founder, William Henry Getty “Big Bill” France, had turned to two of his longtime racing friends – owner-driver Hershel McGriff from the West Coast, and Richmond team owner Wesley Christian “Junie” Donlavey Jr.

The two American stock cars – McGriff’s Dodge Charger and Donlavey’s Ford Gran Torino – were shipped to France in early June. As soon as they arrived, they made an impression with their look and sound.

Just exiting the pits, Donlavey’s Ford sounded like a big cat grumbling at having been caged too long on a cargo ship. Once it was at full song on the track, the thunderous pitch of its 427-cubic-inch engine could be identified a corner or two away on the 8.476-mile Circuit de la Sarthe.

It mattered not that the stock cars posted lap times a full minute slower than their designed-for-road-racing counterparts. The behemoths from America became favorites of fans who flocked to Le Mans from around France and around the world.

A local newspaper headline dubbed the two stockers “Les Deux Monstres.” The phrase became their nickname.

And two monsters they were. Kenny “Ding” Bell, one of the handful of crew members who made the trip with Donlavey, recalled just how ungainly the big Ford was. From bumper to bumper it was more than 50 inches longer than the race-winning Porsche 936 prototype’s length from nose to rear wing.

“We found out how out of place we were just pushing the car through inspection,” Bell said as he sat in his South Richmond shop recently. “The way things were set up for inspection, you had to make the car go around a certain angle. The other cars just went right around it.

“We had to back up – yeah, turn the wheel the other way and back up – just to get it through that little path.” He laughed for a few seconds at the memory. “You were supposed to just push it in there.”

Bell is 81 now. In the shop where Donlavey and his team prepared their race cars for decades, he and a friend restore cars – real classics, some of them.

He is interested in NASCAR’s return to Le Mans for the June 10-11 24 hours – the 100th anniversary of the first running of the event.

Announced more than a year ago, this time it’s a single-car class, a much-ballyhooed Chevrolet Camaro prepared for Le Mans from the ground up by Hendrick Motorsports, one of stock car racing’s most successful teams.

And the drivers are superstars -- seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 champ Jenson Button and Germany’s Mike Rockenfeller, one of the drivers who shared the cockpit of the Audi that won the 2010 Le Mans race.

Things were very different in ’76. Donlavey and McGriff had a few weeks to adapt their stock car racers for the French event.

McGriff, an accomplished veteran racer, only dabbled at NASCAR’s Cup level. A 24-hour race requires multiple drivers, of course, and he drafted his son Doug as co-driver for Le Mans.

Donlavey was one of NASCAR’s Cup Series stalwarts, a dependable car owner who would eventually score a single win in the series. His two American drivers were his current wheelman, veteran Dick Brooks (who won one Cup race with a different team), and Dick Hutcherson, coming out of retirement for the Le Mans venture.

Hutcherson was something of a ringer. Besides winning 14 times in just 103 Cup starts a decade earlier, he had finished third at Le Mans in 1966, part of the Ford onslaught that swept the top three spots in that race – made more famous by the 2019 movie “Ford v Ferrari.”

When he got to France, Donlavey, ever the diplomat, picked up a third driver – Marcel Mignot, not only a Frenchman, but also a driving instructor at Le Mans. The ’76 24 Hours was his sixth of 11 Le Mans starts, with a highest finish of sixth in 1979.

The Mignot local connection gave Donlavey an extra cachet with the organizers. Mignot might also have helped the team advance in the race, but he didn’t get the chance. The Donlavey Ford dropped out with a failed transmission after 11 hours – more than twice the time of the longest NASCAR races.

“Hutch and Brooks has been trading shifts in the car the whole time,” Bell recalled. “Marcel was all set to take the next shift – the middle-of-the-night shift starting about 3 a.m. – when the car broke down.”

The transmission failure – mechanical, not a driver error, Bell said – came on Le Mans’ notorious backstretch, the Mulsanne Straight. The 3.7-mile stretch had only a slight bend, which required no braking. It was, at the time the longest flat-out stretch of any race track in the world.

It was also feeding ground for the Donlavey Ford. Though the lumbering monster was hapless against its sporty competitors in the track’s turns and esses, it could top 200 mph on the long straight, Bell said, and make up time on the Mulsanne.

“We geared that thing to go,” said Bell, relishing the memory. “It flew down that straight, and some of ‘em couldn’t keep up.”

During practice, the Ford, even more than McGriff’s slightly more aerodynamic Dodge, became the darling of the draft on the Mulsanne. It punched a bigger hole in the air than any other car at the track, so the other cars would tuck in behind, gaining speed and saving fuel.

But there was a problem, too. At 3,700-plus pounds, the big Ford was far heavier than anything on the track other than McGriff’s Dodge. The Ford was more than double the weight of the winning entry, a 1,543-pound sleek Porsche 936 prototype.

The weight difference meant the Ford had to start braking far sooner than the other lighter, nimbler entries. Sometimes to the shock and dismay of a close-behind drafting partner.

“They had markers up at the end of the straights,” Bell recalled. “I think they counted down, you know, 10-9-8… We had to hit the brakes starting at 10. Those guys were going for maybe two.”

Consequently, some cars following the Ford had to take evasive action at top speed. The day before the race, Brooks, who would die in 2006 after a lingering illness, said he tried to warn those behind him.

“I’d wave my hand,” he said. “I’d wave it early, then wave it again. But they would stay tight in the draft and the next thing I knew they were off in the grass in my rear view because they had to dodge me when I did hit the brakes.”

Hutcherson, who would die after a heart attack in 2005, said he was having the same experience with drafting “partners.” He asked other competitors, some of whom he knew well, to pass the word about what to expect when trailing the Ford. Even if only a few would make that mistake, he said, the results could be serious.

The race turned out to be another reminder of how serious the sport’s consequences can be. In the ninth hour, Frenchman Andre Haller lost control of his Datsun, crashed and was fatally injured.

Haller’s death is one of 22 driver deaths in a century of racing at the track. Le Mans was also the site of the sport’s most deadly moment in 1955, when the physics of racing speed had far out-advanced crowd-safety measures.

Frenchman Pierre LaVegh crashed into an embankment. He was hurled from the car to his death, and burning pieces of his destroyed Mercedes flew into the crowd, killing at least 80 spectators.

Haller’s fatal crash on the Mulsanne Straight in 1976 contributed to mounting concern about the velocity on that section of the track. In 1990, organizers added to the Mulsanne a pair of chicanes – slow-down twists that the cars must negotiate – to tamp down top speeds.

Another safety lapse that left Bell shaking his head was the lack of crowd control in the pits. Hundreds of people – from photographers to officials to hangers-on – mobbed pit lane during the race.

“When a car was coming in, they’d start blowing a whistle,” Bell said. “The crowd would open up, and then close up again as soon as it passed. They’d be all around you during a pit stop.”

The Donlavey team, used to the frenetic pace of NASCAR pit stops, didn’t take as long for its fuel-and-tire stops as most teams. Even when there was a driver change, they were quicker than most of the others.

“We’d crank it back up and they’d blow that whistle again,” Bell said. “Some people weren’t expecting us to be ready to go and they had to jump out of the way again. How they didn’t kill somebody in those pits I just don’t know.”

The transmission failure that sidelined the Donlavey Ford ended a plucky run for the Monster from Richmond. The position update handed to the press after 10 hours showed the car running 34th, up 21 positions from its back-of-the-grid starting spot in 55th, although the car was already 46 laps in arrears to eventual winners Jacky Icks and Gijs van Lennep in their 936.

The Ford had long since left behind McGriff’s Dodge. McGriff’s engine blew before the veteran driver had completed two laps. Bell said McGriff’s team had failed to adjust to the fuel used at Le Mans – lower octane than NASCAR gas.

“We detuned the engine to match the fuel,” Bell said. “That fell right into Junie’s hands. He knew how to save an engine. Hershel and his guys never got theirs dialed back enough. I think they cooked every engine they brought to France.”

So, the 40th-place finish was, in effect, a win in the two-car class. And, for a bit of trivia, only three other cars with American drivers finished ahead of the Ford from Richmond.

Donlavey, who was almost 90 when he died in 2014, did not maintain provenance of the car itself. He said it came back to the states on a cargo ship and was brought to the shop. But neither he nor Bell seemed to be certain whether it was ever raced again.

Years later, Donlavey said he thought the Le Mans Ford was among a half dozen or so cars that were given to an Army base and converted for use as VIP rides for officers and guests. Others said it had been passed along to another race team.

There is at least one car that is brought out for vintage events – either a restoration of the original car or a replica. It’s pristine, but there is some debate about whether the Le Mans chassis is at the heart of the car.

For Bell, regardless of the car’s fate in the race or in the years after, the trip itself was the team’s reward.

“I had never been overseas,” he said. “It was an experience I never would have had if Bill France hadn’t sent us. As far as I was concerned, that was the trophy.”

