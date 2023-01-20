Sports merchandising giant Fanatics enters crowded betting space: 'We're here to win'

LANDOVER, Md. — Sports betting has become big business quickly, with Virginians now wagering half a billion dollars each month through the state's legal providers.

Friday at FedEx Field, another industry giant entered the fray.

Fanatics, the top sports merchandising company, opened its first retail sportsbook at the home of the Washington Commanders, the opening gambit in a bid by CEO Michael Rubin to expand his company's reach into a lucrative market.

"I think Michael has been pretty public, our goal is to win in this space," said Ari Borod, Fanatics Betting and Gaming's chief business officer. "That doesn't mean winning tomorrow. It means winning in the long run. And I think this is the first step of many that you'll see from Fanatics Betting and Gaming in the next year and in the years to come. And in the long run, we're here to win."

Fanatics already runs merchandising for most major sports franchises, including the Commanders, and the new Fanatics Sportsbook, which will be open daily at FedEx Field, is right next to a recently remodeled team store.

Fanatics has not yet launched its mobile app, so customers will have to place bets in person with the company. The restaurant will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, serving sports-bar fare in a space with 38 television monitors. The food is handled by the Commanders' in-stadium concessionaire, Levy.

Sports betting is a crowded space, and the Commanders have previously partnered with FanDuel, in addition to a sponsorship deal with BetMGM, but Borod said he believes the Fanatics' merchandising arm will set the group apart.

"You have companies that sell merchandise. You have companies that offer sports betting. Here is a one-stop shop where you can do all those things," he said. "You can come in, you can place a bet, you can buy a jersey at the team store next door, which is also run by Fanatics, sit, watch a game, have a drink, order some food and hang out."

Commanders President Jason Wright said he wants the Fanatics Sportsbook to be more than just a restaurant, but a gathering space for local residents.

"It allows us to create a space for community, for people to connect," he said. "I would argue, at a time coming out of the pandemic, and the way we're so divisive, it's a needed thing for people to have connections to one another they might not normally come across. So this is, in a way, a community space, in an area that still has a feel of true ecumenical connection and deep understanding of one another."

The team has touted that this is the first sportsbook located inside an NFL stadium. Other teams have built on-property, but NFL rules prohibit taking bets inside a stadium on game day, so when the Commanders play, the space will convert to a sports bar or lounge area.

"We did a make promise to be innovative, and to do things for our fans to give them a unique experience that others haven't," Wright said, referring to the space as a "sleek atmosphere."

It is the fourth in-stadium sportsbook in the D.C. area, joining similar operations at Capital One Arena, Nationals Park and Audi Field.

Wright said what sets Maryland apart is a commitment, urged by the team, to make sure minority businesses get a piece of the action.

"What usually happens with new industries like this is that the people who make the most money off of it are not the folks who are in the community," Wright said. "It's not small businesses. It's not women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses that participate in new industries. Usually, it goes to the big players who have all the resources and can move fast."

The team enlisted Hamilton Hall Real Estate Partners to work with them on the space, a state-certified Minority Business Enterprise.

Wright knows that in the long term, fans ultimately want a new stadium, and he said his team is devoted to continuing to reinvent the game-day options for Commanders ticket holders.

"It's a down payment on a revamped fan experience," Wright said.

