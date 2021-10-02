Sports radio shuffle leaves Washington Football Team without a home in Richmond

At the moment, the Washington Football Team's radio broadcast does not have a home in Richmond.

The team's previous affiliate had been ESPN 99.5, which was originally owned by team owner Dan Snyder's Red Zebra Broadcasting before being sold to Urban One.

But Urban One has switched the format of 99.5 to classic hip-hop, and the ESPN format and personalities have moved to 106.1, an FM signal owned by Summit Media.

Summit has the rights to Westwood One's national NFL games of the week, and has elected to continue carrying those games on 106.1 at the moment.

Two sources familiar with the situation said that the Football Team is in negotiations with local stations interested in picking up the team's broadcasts.

Last year Washington radio announcer Larry Michael retired after a Washington Post report alleging sexual misconduct by several team executives, including Michael.

The broadcast is now done by Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and DeAngelo Hall.

Times-Dispatch records show the team's games have been broadcast on the radio in Richmond dating back to at least the 1950s.