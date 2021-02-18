Spring NASCAR race in Richmond will continue to be sponsored by Toyota

The spring NASCAR races in Richmond will continue to be referred to as the Toyota Owners 400 and the ToyotaCare 250, as the two sides announced Thursday they are extending their entitlement contract.

This year the ToyotaCare 250 will be a truck series race, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The Toyota Owners 400 will run on Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. Information about how many fans might be admitted to the race will be released at a later time.

Toyota has been the race sponsor since 2013 - Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin, a cup series star, drives a Toyota for the Joe Gibbs Racing team.